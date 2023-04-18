Notification Settings

Aircraft model masterpieces to go on show at RAF Cosford later this month

By Megan Howe

The RAF Cosford Museum will be hosting a model aircraft event later this month for visitors to explore some mini masterpieces.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography
Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

The museum has partnered with the Large Model Association (LMA) to showcase almost 100 large model aircraft, many alongside their full-size counterparts.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

The Midlands Model Mania event is set to take place on Sunday, April 30, from 10am to 5pm, which includes large-scale model versions of Spitfires, a Wellington, Lancaster, and a host of aircraft drawn from the history of aviation.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Visitors are also invited to take part in the Weathering Workshops, which are aimed at experienced modellers who want to develop their skills further.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

During this hands-on four-hour workshop attendees will learn the fundamentals of weathering techniques in a step-by-step guide.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

The workshop begins at 11am and will cover a variety of techniques from general wear and tear effects to creating and applying rust and realistic colouring.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Tickets cost £40 per person and places are limited to 15 people.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Families can also get hands-on in the ‘Airfix Make and Take’ area, where model-making activities will be offered to children aged eight and over.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Children will have the opportunity to build and paint their own models with the help from activity leaders and participation in the activity is £5 per Airfix kit.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

For further information on Model Mania and to pre-book an arrival time visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.

Entry to the museum and the large model aircraft display is free, and charges apply for some activities.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

