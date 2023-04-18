Aircraft model masterpieces to go on show at RAF Cosford later this month

The museum has partnered with the Large Model Association (LMA) to showcase almost 100 large model aircraft, many alongside their full-size counterparts.
The Midlands Model Mania event is set to take place on Sunday, April 30, from 10am to 5pm, which includes large-scale model versions of Spitfires, a Wellington, Lancaster, and a host of aircraft drawn from the history of aviation.
Visitors are also invited to take part in the Weathering Workshops, which are aimed at experienced modellers who want to develop their skills further.
During this hands-on four-hour workshop attendees will learn the fundamentals of weathering techniques in a step-by-step guide.
The workshop begins at 11am and will cover a variety of techniques from general wear and tear effects to creating and applying rust and realistic colouring.
Tickets cost £40 per person and places are limited to 15 people.
Families can also get hands-on in the ‘Airfix Make and Take’ area, where model-making activities will be offered to children aged eight and over.
Children will have the opportunity to build and paint their own models with the help from activity leaders and participation in the activity is £5 per Airfix kit.
For further information on Model Mania and to pre-book an arrival time visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.
Entry to the museum and the large model aircraft display is free, and charges apply for some activities.