Fun, games and Bhangra beats on Black Country day of cultural celebration

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonWhat's OnPublished:

The sounds of the Bhangra drum will echo out across the Black Country on an evening of festive fun.

Antonio Jhalli, director of the Hit The Dhol Academy, and members look forward to the cultural event at the Bob Jones Centre


Community music and development group Hit the Dhol will be holding an event next Wednesday, April 12 at the Bob Jones Community Centre in Wolverhampton to celebrate the arrival of spring, as well as upcoming Vaisakhi and Easter.

It will be the eighth cultural event hosted by Hit the Dhol and will feature an evening of live music, creative workshops, performances and food for families, with activities such as drumming, Bhangra dancing, Bollywood dancing, boxercise, street dancing, arts and crafts on offer.

Hit the Dhol director Antonio Jhalli said the event was a way to celebrate diverse cultures and bring communities together.

He said: "The Bhangra drum is fantastic because it doesn't have a language and it's the music itself which brings people together, and everyone can get involved.

"We've been doing workshops and we've been working with schools and care homes and anyone who wants to have a go and it doesn't matter if you're Asian, brown, white or black as it's all equal and it gets people's feet tapping."

Mr Jhalli said the event was free for people to attend and said that it was great for the group to put on such a diverse event.

He said: "I think at a time when we know that times are hard for people financially, it means the world for us to bring people together to celebrate with positive activities and be able to give back with free activities to the community.

"We want it to be an event where young people and older people can come together and enjoy themselves at what is a really culturally inclusive event."

The event will run between 5pm and 8pm on Wednesday, April 12 at the Bob Jones Community Centre in Wolverhampton.

To find out more about the event and to sign up for ticket, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-and-vaisakhi-celebration-day-tickets-598356198497.









