Cocomelon’s Cody set to bring joy to The Entertainer in Merry Hill this weekend

Cody will visit The Entertainer in Merry Hill tomorrow

On Saturday, fans will have the opportunity to meet and snap a photo with Cody, Cocomelon’s fun-filled, musical back-up.

Cody will be at The Entertainer in Merry Hill for one day only before he returns to JJ and the rest of the Cocomelon club for another toe-tapping adventure.

Visitors can arrive anytime between 10am and 4pm for the chance to meet one of the world’s most popular children’s characters.

The Entertainer’s meet-and-greet with Cody is free of charge.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store next weekend. We know how much little ones love Cocomelon so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.