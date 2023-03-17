Vegan market day coming to Wolverhampton later this month

A vegan market is coming to Wolverhampton later this month.

Vegan Market Co is bringing a market to Wolverhampton for the first time on Sunday, March 26.

The Wolverhampton Vegan Market will take over City Market in the heart of the city.

The event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls.

All food and products will be created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be in Wolverhampton for the first time.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Wolverhampton!”

Vegan Market Co ran its first event back in 2016 and has quickly grown to cover more than 50 locations across the UK.

They also offset the carbon footprint from each event and plant a tree for every business that takes part.