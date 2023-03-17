Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vegan market day coming to Wolverhampton later this month

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonWhat's OnPublished: Comments

A vegan market event is headed to Wolverhampton later this month.

A vegan market is coming to Wolverhampton later this month.
A vegan market is coming to Wolverhampton later this month.

Vegan Market Co is bringing a market to Wolverhampton for the first time on Sunday, March 26.

The Wolverhampton Vegan Market will take over City Market in the heart of the city.

The event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls.

All food and products will be created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be in Wolverhampton for the first time.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Wolverhampton!”

Vegan Market Co ran its first event back in 2016 and has quickly grown to cover more than 50 locations across the UK.

They also offset the carbon footprint from each event and plant a tree for every business that takes part.

The Wolverhampton Vegan Market will be held on City Market and will run from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday, March 26.

What's On
Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News