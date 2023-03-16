Matthew Bourne's Edward Scissorhands ballet returning to Birmingham Hippodrome

Matthew Bourne's Edward Scissorhands ballet is returning to the Birmingham Hippodrome next year.

Bourne's interpretation of Tim Burton's 1990 fantasy romance film, which starred Johnny Depp and Winona Rider, is embarking on a UK tour and will arrive in the West Midlands next February.

The magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands has carved a place in the hearts of audiences world-wide since its premiere in 2005.

Following sell-out performances in America, Australia, Korea and Japan and Europe, it had its first major revival in 2014 and now returns to UK theatres for the first time in nine years.

Matthew Bourne, of New Adventures, said: "I’ve always been attracted by ‘outsider’ stories in my work and Edward Scissorhands is the ultimate ‘outsider’ story.

"Its tale of how we treat people who we perceive as being ‘different’ in our communities has never been more timely, so I’m delighted to be bringing it back after an absence of nine years to theatres throughout the UK.

"What I particularly love about this modern-day fairy tale is that although it does have an important message to convey, and a bitingly satirical look at American society, it is also the most wonderful fun you could possibly have in a theatre!

"Add to that a touching love story, the magical music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, the spectacular lighting of Howard Harrison, the genius of Lez Brotherston’s witty designs... plus a mini ballet of dancing topiary people and you have an unbeatable and unique theatrical treat!

"I’m grateful, as ever, for the trust that Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and Caroline Thompson had in New Adventures to grant permission for us to make our version of their now classic tale - the only company in the world to perform Edward Scissorhands as a live theatrical experience."

In a castle high on a hill lives Edward; a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies, he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family.

Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within?