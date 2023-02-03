Notification Settings

Ready, set, go for return of popular Games Expo at NEC

By Deborah HardimanWhat's OnPublished:

A popular international hobby games show organised by a Kidderminster company is returning this summer.

UK Games Expo
UK Games Expo Ltd's UKGE annual convention will be at the NEC and the Hilton Hotel from June 2-4.

The three-day show which went online during the coronavirus pandemic attracted 11,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors when it returned to the arena last year.

Major sponsor All About Games which will be exhibiting 50 demonstration tables stated: "UKGE has always been an event that brings so many members of the gaming community and industry professionals together and we are thrilled to return as major sponsors.

"Our consultancy covers all aspects of tabletop game development- from design and manufacturing through to placement with distributors and localisation partners- so UKGE is a great opportunity for us to meet with old friends and make new ones!

"We’ll be hosting meetings in the business lounge on our booth, and there’ll be plenty of other surprises in store on All About Games Avenue as well. We can’t wait to see you all there."

More details are available on 01562 69391.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

