Michael Greco on stage in Aladdin, which has proved a hit at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Join West End leading lady Zoe Birkett, Eastenders' Michael Greco and CBeebies' Ben Cajee as they take you through the Arabian Nights classic Aladdin.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "Ticket sales for Aladdin have been extremely strong. Tickets are still available but are selling very quickly as anticipation builds for the pantomime."

As the run for Aladdin comes to an end, the theatre has already got plans underway for its next big pantomime for the new year with Snow White.

Snow White is set to run from December 9, 2023, until January 7, 2024.

Adrian Jackson, chief executive and artistic director for the Grand Theatre, said: "Having produced our spectacular in-house production of Aladdin this year, we are extremely excited to begin our work on a second pantomime for the 20233/2024 season."

Events happening over the next three days

Friday 6

Roller Jam, Digbeth, Birmingham, Eat My Disco. The club is dedicating a night to all things disco, funk and soul grooves. Tickets for the event start at £12.35. Doors at 6pm.

Pryzm, Broad Street, Birmingham. Tickets start at £3.50. Doors at 10pm.

Bridgetown Social Club, Rock Night. Walsall Road, Cannock. The Bridgetown Social Club is welcoming everyone for a night of rock. Tickets cost £4 per person. Doors at 8pm.

Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre, Hurst Street, Southside. Dick Whittington. Marti Pellow is still starring in Birmingham as The Ratman in Dick Whittington. Marti joins Birmingham panto legend Matt Slack, TV celebrity Dr Ranj and actress, singer and television personality Suzanne Shaw in this star-studded, action-packed adventure full of laughter, music and dance. Tickets start from £16.50. Doors at 2pm.

The Wolseley Centre, Wolseley Bridge, Stafford. Wildlings. Wildlings is a play group with a twist with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust. Following the Forest School ethos of free choice and planned by Level 3 Forest School leaders. You could swing in a hammock or get mucky making a mud pie. Entry is £6.50 per child. Starts at 10.30am.

Saturday 7

KK's Steel Mill, Fredrick Street, Wolverhampton. Record Fair Wolverhampton. Record Fair Wolverhampton will attract the big dealers from the famous VIP circuit plus lots of fresh faces. You’ll find a premier selection of vinyl, CDs, DVDs, and memorabilia with plenty of bargains, rarities, deletions, and new releases. From the Kinks to Kasabian, hip hop to prog rock it’s all up for sale. Tickets start at £3.76. Doors at 9am.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton. Aladdin sees its final show at the Grand. Tickets cost £16.50. Doors at 7pm.

Convention Centre, Birmingham, Broad Street, Birmingham. Shen Yun. the gong resounds, the curtain opens, and a heavenly scene is right before your eyes. Fairies emerge from a sea of billowing clouds. Mongolians ride on horseback across grasslands as vast as the sky. Classic stories of love and loss, of humour and heroic deeds, come to life. Tickets start at £62. Doors at 7.30pm

Wightwick Manor, Wightwick Bank, Wolverhampton. National Trust Walk. The legacy of a family’s passion for Victorian art and design, Wightwick Manor is a Victorian manor house located on Wightwick Bank, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England. Owned by the National Trust since 1937, the Manor and its grounds are open to the public. Tickets are £15.40 for adults, £7.70 for children. Manor doors open at 10am.

Women & Families Resource Centre, School Street, Wolverhampton. Young Entrepreneur Club. The Young Entrepreneurs Club is designed by The Women & Families Resource Centre to equip young people aged 11-16, with the tools they will need to plan, start and run a successful business. Kids will develop an understanding of business and entrepreneurship whilst improving and increasing life skills. Admission is free. Doors open at 10am

Geek Retreat, Gaolgate Street, Stafford. Pokemon Kids Club. Play some fun games, relax and meet new friends. New players are very welcome and staff will be on hand to help out. Entry is £5 (includes a booster pack). Doors at 10am.

Sunday 8