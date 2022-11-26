The Snowman accompanied by live orchestra and Walking in the Air coming to Dudley venue

Dudley Town Hall

The Snowman Live is coming to Dudley Town Hall on Sunday, December 18. It features a screening of the original beloved 1982 animation accompanied by a live orchestra synchronised to the soundtrack.

The famous number Walking in the Air will be performed by a treble singer at the venue at each performance (at 2pm and 5pm).

Families are encouraged and all ages are welcome at the 2pm performance. Children under the age of two will require a free 'babe in arms' ticket (to be collected at the Box Office upon arrival at the venue) and will be required to sit on laps. Children over the age of two require a standard child ticket.

Children under the age of three are not permitted at the 5pm performance.

All children are expected to be supervised.