Tickets are still on sale for Polar Express train rides this Christmas

Over the coming weeks excited families will travel to Telford, Birmingham, and Staffordshire for these festive journeys wher they will really feel like they're the stars of the motion picture.

More than 10 railways have secured a license from Warner Brothers to run the trains, which brings to life the popular 2004 film featuring Tom Hanks. In the West Midlands, the Telford Steam Railway, Vintage Trains and the Churnet Valley Railway are all running these festive trips.

Passengers are encouraged to wear their pyjamas and dressing gowns, just like the characters in the movie.

Many dates are sold out, but if you're looking to make a late booking, we've checked the days you can still buy tickets.

Telford Steam Railway

The Polar Express experience in Telford begins with a look around Hero Boy's room, where a test awaits – to try and spot all the same items that show in the film.

After boarding the train, visitors will be treated with a cookie and a hot chocolate, served in a Polar Express cup. Premium customers get a ceramic mug to take home. Passengers will then meet the 'witty and stern' Conductor who will punch their golden tickets. The Polar Express story will be told, while 'chefs' present it from a 'giant' book.

Passengers will then arrive at the 'North Pole', where they will receive a gift from Santa.

On the way back to the station – where more entertainment awaits – the chefs will lead sing-a-long Christmas carols.

Tickets are still available to book for November and December. Each ticket price covers two people, and children under two go free if sat on an adults lap.

Tickets can be booked at telfordsteamrailway.co.uk.

Standard tickets

November 26 – £63.99

November 27 – £63.99

December 6 – £69.99

December 9 – £71.99

December 15 – £71.99

Premium Tickets

November 26 – £87.99

November 27 – £87.99

December 2 – £91.99

December 4 – £93.99

December 6 – £93.99

December 7 – £93.99

December 8 – £93.99

December 9 – £95.99

December 11 – £95.99

December 13 – £95.99

December 14 – £95.99

December 15 – £95.99

December 16 – £97.99

Polar Express Birmingham

Birmingham will also be hosting the Christmas magic from Moor Street station. Passengers will be taken to the North Pole at 45 - 60 mph to visit Santa and receive a gift, and be taken back to Moor Street by a real steam engine run by Vintage Trains.

There will be music, lights, and entertainment, and of course, hot chocolate and cookies.

Ticket prices vary on the carriage that the seats are booked in, and on the date of travel.

Until December 11, two seats in Pullman Class cost £98. For four seats, it's £196. For two seats in Tourist Class, tickets cost £78. For four seats, it's £156

After December 12, two seats in Pullman Class cost £118. For four seats, it's £236. For two seats in Tourist Class, tickets cost £98. For four seats, it's £196.

Tickets can be booked at vintagetrains.co.uk.

Here are the remaining available dates:

December 1

December 2

December 3

December 4

December 8

December 9

December 10

December 11

December 12

December 15

December 16 (call to book)

December 18

December 20

December 21

December 22

December 23

Churnet Valley Railway

Staffordshire will be hosting the Polar Express experience too, beginning at Froghall Station. Passengers will see Santa at the North Pole, be entertained by the singing chefs – who will also bring hot chocolate and a cookie – and see a dancing train conductor.

Passengers can book into Premium Class or Standard Class.

Premium Class tickets cost £82.40 for two people.

Standard Class tickets cost £58.40 for two people.

Tickets can be booked at churnetvalleyrailway.co.uk.

Here are the available dates: