Former defender Joleon Lescott returning to Wolverhampton for social evening with fans

Joleon Lescott

Lescott, who played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa as well as Manchester City and Everton, is heading to the Hollybush pub on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, as Marston's launch a new event concept called 'Local Legends'.

The ex-centre back is going to be heading the first event to launch the concept, which is in collaboration with Carling.

The event is taking place on Thursday, November 3, from 6.30pm until 10pm, where guests will be treated to a sit-down interview with Lescott and hosts Matt Cooper and Dave Azzopardi, before there will be a Q&A, and a chance to take photos and have autographs.

Lescott, who was born in Birmingham, now does media work with several media outlets, notably BT Sport.

He started his career at Wolves as a 17-year-old, going on to make over 200 appearances for the club. From there he went on to play for Everton, Manchester City, West Brom, Aston Villa, AEK Athens, and Sunderland.

Lescitt also has 26 caps for England and scored once, against France in the Euro 2012 group stage.

He was twice the player of the year at Wolves, firstly in the 02/03 season, where Wolves were promoted to the Premier League, and then again in the 04/05 season.

After moving to Everton, he then went to Manchester City where he won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once and League Cup once.

Speaking about the event, Liam Connolly from Magnify Marketing said: "We're looking forward to the evening and getting this local legends concept underway.

"Joleon is looking forward to going back to Wolverhampton, meeting Wolves fans again, and spending an evening with fans, talking about his playing career, media work and more."

Places are limited, with each £10 ticket coming with a complimentary pint of Carling.

All ticket proceeds will be going towards Wolverhampton's Compton Care.