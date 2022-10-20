Half term: Your events guide to what's on over the next week in the West Midlands

Three are pumpkin patches and spooky events galore in the run-up to Halloween, and stunning fireworks displays and dances to celebrate Diwali.
Events running throughout the week will be listed under the date that they open. All free events are marked with an asterisk.
For more information on half term events in Wolverhampton, visit yowolves.co.uk/events.
Friday, October 21
Forge Mill Farm: Pumpkin picking and farm visit. Friday October 21 - Friday October 28, 10am - 4pm. Get your wellies on and head down to Forge Mill Farm in West Bromwich to pick your own perfect pumpkin. Visit your favourite animals at the farm, and after working up an appetite, don't forget to try homemade pumpkin pizza. As a half-term treat, choose one free craft activity before you leave - make your own scarecrow or make your own bird feeder. Ticket prices: adult - £3.50, child - £4.50, over 60s - £3, under twos and carers go for free. There are also family tickets - one adult and up to three children can go for £14.50, and two adults and up to three children can go for £18.
* The Bullring and Grand Central, Birmingham: Sharing the Light - Welcome Diwali. Friday October 21 - Saturday October 22. Performances at 6.30pm on both nights, dhol drummers and dancers from 2pm - 5pm, craft activities from 1pm - 5pm on Saturday. Birmingham Hippodrome is welcoming Diwali with two special performances. Featuring breathtaking puppets by Dundu, dhol drummers and dance performances by Sonia Sabri Company and a beautiful Rangoli. There will also be a colourful installation of Diwali lanterns created by local school groups and a fireworks finale. Entry is free for all.
Merry Hill: Gandeys Circus. Friday October 21 - Sunday October 30. A very special (trick or) treat for Halloween, Gandeys Circus returns once again with a brand-new action-packed Halloween Spooktacular Big Top show for all the family. A specially selected international cast of skeletons, vampires, Jack o’lanterns and Circus Artistes have been brought together for this year’s sensational extravaganza. All seats for the performance on October 21 are £9.99, plus an added £2 for ringside seats. Tickets vary for other performances.
Lichfield Cathedral: Museum of the Moon. Running until October 31. Evening events: 7pm - 9pm. Marvel at this stunning artwork of the moon, suspended in the Nave of Lichfield Cathedral.Measuring seven metres in diameter, the moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. For a truly special experience, book tickets for the evening events where the artwork will come into its own: internally lit to shine like the moon accompanied by a surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones. Ticket prices: adults - £5, under 16s - £3. Under threes go for free.
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre: The Addams Family. Running until Saturday October 22. Evening performances are 7.30pm, but there is a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Musical Theatre Stafford presents this comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Tickets start at £17.
National SEA LIFE Centre, Birmingham: Ascarium. Running until Monday October 31. Follow an immersive trail to help the witches and warlocks find their missing potion ingredients and discover some of the spookiest creatures of the sea. Make your way to the Witch’s lair where they will cast their spell to open the treasure chest revealing a special reward! Ticket prices start at £22.95. You can also buy a VIP pass for an after-hours sharks event
Saturday, October 22
* Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton: Diwali celebrations and fireworks. Activities running from 4pm - 8.30pm. Celebrate Diwali at Phoenix Park with entertainment by DJ Nav Entertainments, Gaggi Dhillon, Tik Toker Patollaa, Lucky Rai, Hit The Dhol, Booboo and Napalese Dance Performance. Following the turning on of the lights at 8pm there will be a fireworks display. Tickets are free for all.
* Walsall Art Gallery: Diwali 22. 11am - 3pm. Everyone is welcome to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Come along and contribute to the gallery's giant mandala, create colourful hanging mandala window decorations with artist Nilupa Yasmin, enjoy Bollywood Dreams Dance Company performances and workshops (12pm and 2pm), get a mehndi hand design, and sample scrummy samosas from Hargun’s Sweet Centre. Entry is free for all.
Wolverhampton Art Gallery: Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition. Saturday October 22 - Saturday December 24, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Stare with awe at stunning photos of the natural world. The world-renowned exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, features exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breath-taking diversity of the natural world. Ticket prices: adults - £5.50 plus booking fee, children - £3.50 plus booking fee, children under three go free. A family ticket for up to five people (must include one child) is £14.50 plus booking fee.
Sandwell Valley Visitor Centre: Sandwell School of Sorcery. Saturday October 22 - Sunday October 30, 10am - 5pm. Harry Potter fans can get a taste of magic in Sandwell Valley with their own school of sorcery. Find out which house you will be sorted into and join your classmates for spellbinding magical classes. From unicorn heart string to centaur tail, which wand will you choose? Learn all about the magical properties of everyday plants in herbology class and discover how you can grow your own. Finally, head to potions class, where you’ll use everything from rats’ nails to troll snot to brew your very own bubbling potion. Ticket prices: adults - £5, children - £6, concessions - £4. Under twos go free.
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham: Sing-a-Long-a Encanto. Start time is 1pm. The Alexandra is showing a sing-a-long screening of the much-loved Disney film, Encanto. The first rule of Sing-a-long-a is there are no rules. Fancy dress and audience participation is strongly encouraged. Age guidance is four years plus. Ticket prices: adults - £17.50, under 16s - £13.50.
Black Country Living Museum: Hauntings & Happenings. Saturday October 22 - Sunday October 30, 10am - 5pm. The Dudley museum is putting on a host of Halloween-inspired activities for October half term, where guests can discover local folklore, traditions, and trickery. Entry to the museum costs: adults - £19.95, young people aged three to 15 - £9.95, over 65s - £17.95, students and unemployed - £16.95. Essential carers, children under two, and BCLM passholders/members get free entry.
Walsall Arboretum: Acorns Glow Walk. Starts at 6pm. Help raise money for the children's hospice by walking around Walsall Arboretum with glowing accessories. The ticket price guarantees entry and a fundraising pack, including glow accessories, a t-shirt, and a medal upon finishing. There will be entertainment throughout the evening and food can be purchased. Ticket prices: adults - £10, children aged three to 15 - £5. Under threes go free. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £25.
West Midland Safari Park: Spooky Spectacular. Saturday October 22 - Sunday October 30, 9.30am - 7pm. The safari park will be brimming with Halloween decorations and hundreds of pumpkins in their pumpkin patch. There will also be a 20-minute spooky magic show and a VR ride, which costs £4 per person. Safari park entry is £25 for adults and children, £22 for people aged 65 and over, and free for under threes and carers.
Sunday, October 23
The Codsall Hive: Paint me a Story - Room on the Broom. Starts at 10.30am. Hear the well-known Julia Donaldson story then paint a ceramic figurine of one of the characters. Tickets - £14.50.
Monday, October 24
Wolverhampton Grand: Milkshake Live! 1pm and 4pm. Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues & You! and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical. Ticket prices: adults - range from £10 - £20, under 16s range from £8 to £18.
Wolverhampton Art Gallery: Characterful Creatures. 10.30am - 1.30pm. Learn to make fuzzy pompoms and transform them into wonderful wildlife. Drop-in session. Ticket prices: £3 per child.
The Codsall Hive: Cat Plates Workshop. Starts at 10am. Enjoy a step-by-step ceramics workshop to make your own cat plate. Tickets - £14.50.
Tuesday, October 25
Wolverhampton Art Gallery: Amazing Animal Masks. 10.30am - 1.30pm. Create your own collaged animal mask using a variety of materials and techniques. Drop-in session. Ticket prices: £3 per child.
The Codsall Hive: Foam Clay Bat Lanterns. Starts at 3pm. Book into this foam clay workshop and create a spook-tacular bat lantern complete with battery operated tea light. No firing needed so you'll be able to take it home on the day. Tickets - £10.50.
St Mary's, Lichfield: Hideous History. Tuesday October 25 - Wednesday October 26. Runs from 2pm - 3.30pm. A spooky family tour where city guides will reveal the 'hideous history' of Lichfield. Suitable for six to 11 year olds. Tickets - £6 plus 50p booking fee.
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre: Fireman Sam. Performances at 10.30am and 1pm. A live production featuring everyone's favourite fictional fireman. Tickets start at £17.50.
Wednesday, October 26
* New Art Gallery Walsall: Make your own paper bag monster masks. 11am - 3pm. Make spooky monster masks out of plastic bags, inspired by Kong and Zilla. This activity is drop-in, for all ages, and free.
Black Country Living Museum: Halloween Nights. Wednesday October 26 - Saturday October 29, 6.30pm start. Follow the trick or treat stations around the 26-acre site, discovering spooky spectacles along the way. Dance the night away at the Monster Bash, follow the story trail and meet some of the museum's creepy creatures, all before strutting your stuff in the costume parade. Under 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket prices: adults - £20, young people aged three to 15 - £14, carers - £10.
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre: Rapunzel. 2.30pm performance. Let your hair down in a brand-new adaptation of the popular fairy tale and meet the characters after the show. Tickets - £16.
Wolverhampton Art Gallery: Wild Frogs. 10.30am - 1.30pm. Go wild and make your own wild, colourful tree-frog out of card and pompoms. Drop-in session. Ticket prices: £3 per child.
The Codsall Hive: Halloween Poster Painting Studio. Starts at 3pm. Let out your inner Picasso and have some Halloween fun with paints and stencils. Tickets - £10.99.
Thursday, October 27
Wolverhampton Art Gallery: Clay Critters. 10.30am - 1.30pm. Use clay and natural materials to model your favourite woodland wildlife. Drop-in session. Ticket prices: £3 per child.
Friday, October 28
Wolverhampton Art Gallery: Woolly Wildlife. 10.30am - 1.30pm. Using pipe-cleaners and wool wrapping, make a soft sculpture of a furry friend to take home. Drop-in session. Ticket prices: £3 per child.
The Codsall Hive: Halloween Slime Time. Starts at 10am. Make your own spooky slime including a scary jar to take it home in. Tickets - £13.50.