Half term: Your events guide to what's on over the next week in the West Midlands

Forge Mill Farm: Pumpkin picking and farm visit. Friday October 21 - Friday October 28, 10am - 4pm. Get your wellies on and head down to Forge Mill Farm in West Bromwich to pick your own perfect pumpkin. Visit your favourite animals at the farm, and after working up an appetite, don't forget to try homemade pumpkin pizza. As a half-term treat, choose one free craft activity before you leave - make your own scarecrow or make your own bird feeder. Ticket prices: adult - £3.50, child - £4.50, over 60s - £3, under twos and carers go for free. There are also family tickets - one adult and up to three children can go for £14.50, and two adults and up to three children can go for £18.