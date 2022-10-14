Your events guide to what's on this weekend in the West Midlands

Robbie Williams is at the NEC this weekend

There are two musicals based on Hollywood films, with The Commitments in Wolverhampton and Sister Act in Birmingham.

The brilliance of Michael Jackson's music is being celebrated at Dudley Town Hall and for lovers of the days of big hair and bigger shoulder pads, The Power Ballad Show is at Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre.

Culture vultures can wander around the regions art galleries and museums, Wolverhampton Art Gallery has even recreated a mid 20th Century Caribbean living room and in Birmingham's IKON gallery the work of Japanese artist Mayunkiki is celebrated.

With Halloween fast approaching those brave souls who are happy to pay good money to be scared witless can join in the fun at Screamfest in Staffordshire, where 130 actors feature in live scare attractions among the cornfields.

Staffordshire's own superstar Robbie Williams is celebrating 25 years as a solo artist and is performing two big shows at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham this weekend.

FRIDAY

NEWHAMPTON ARTS CENTRE

Gary Numan Tribute - The Liquid Engineers will be finding out Are Friends Electric?

Tickets from £15

DUDLEY TOWN HALL

Relive the magic of Jacko at Michael Starring Ben Bowman. 7.30pm.

Front Stalls £26, All Other Tickets £24

STAFFORD GATEHOUSE THEATRE

Big hair and big ballads at The Power Ballad Show.

7.45pm. Tickets £24

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE

Enjoy a night of soul with The Commitments.

7.30pm. Tickets £24

NATIONAL FOREST ADVENTURE FARM, TATENHILL

Screamfest. More than 130 actors will be scare visitors in five attractions.

7pm. Tickets from £26

SATURDAY

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

The final night of the smash Broadway hit Sister Act in Birmingham.

Tickets £23- £26

HALESOWEN CORNBOW HALL

Voices In Harmony - 25th Anniversary Charity Concert. 7pm, 01902 679393.

Tickets £10

BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

Will Young brings his Love Revolution tour to the Midlands. 7pm.

Tickets £112 - £153

STAFFORD GATEHOUSE THEATRE

Henry Normal - The Escape Plan. A night of poetry and wit with the author and comedian.

7.45pm. Tickets £17.50

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

BIRMINGHAM RESORTS WORLD ARENA

Former Take That star Robbie Williams celebrates 25 years as a solo artist with two nights in Birmingham with his XXV tour.

Lufthaus supporting. Tickets from £64

BONDED WAREHOUSE, STOURBRIDGE

Stourbridge Navigation Trust's open weekend returns after a two year gap. More than 30 canal boats are expected and there will be food, craft stalls and live music. From 10am until 5pm

SUNDAY

BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

The Brno Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Dennis Russell Davies.

3pm. Tickets £45-£13

BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

Vonda Shepard: Greatest Hits Tour

8pm. Tickets £24.50

WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE

The Grammy award winning Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa will be performing their Freedom concert.

Starts 7.30pm

ALL WEEKEND

WOLVERHAMPTON ART GALLERY, all day:

Caribbean Front Room – A trip back in time to homes of yesteryear.

Tickets: Free

IKON GALLERY, BIRMINGHAM

Siknure – Let me live, by Japanese Ainu artist and musician Mayunkiki.