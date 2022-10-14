Your events guide to what's on this weekend in the West Midlands

There are two musicals based on Hollywood films, with The Commitments in Wolverhampton and Sister Act in Birmingham.
The brilliance of Michael Jackson's music is being celebrated at Dudley Town Hall and for lovers of the days of big hair and bigger shoulder pads, The Power Ballad Show is at Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre.
Culture vultures can wander around the regions art galleries and museums, Wolverhampton Art Gallery has even recreated a mid 20th Century Caribbean living room and in Birmingham's IKON gallery the work of Japanese artist Mayunkiki is celebrated.
With Halloween fast approaching those brave souls who are happy to pay good money to be scared witless can join in the fun at Screamfest in Staffordshire, where 130 actors feature in live scare attractions among the cornfields.
Staffordshire's own superstar Robbie Williams is celebrating 25 years as a solo artist and is performing two big shows at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham this weekend.
FRIDAY
NEWHAMPTON ARTS CENTRE
Gary Numan Tribute - The Liquid Engineers will be finding out Are Friends Electric?
Tickets from £15
DUDLEY TOWN HALL
Relive the magic of Jacko at Michael Starring Ben Bowman. 7.30pm.
Front Stalls £26, All Other Tickets £24
STAFFORD GATEHOUSE THEATRE
Big hair and big ballads at The Power Ballad Show.
7.45pm. Tickets £24
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE
Enjoy a night of soul with The Commitments.
7.30pm. Tickets £24
NATIONAL FOREST ADVENTURE FARM, TATENHILL
Screamfest. More than 130 actors will be scare visitors in five attractions.
7pm. Tickets from £26
SATURDAY
BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME
The final night of the smash Broadway hit Sister Act in Birmingham.
Tickets £23- £26
HALESOWEN CORNBOW HALL
Voices In Harmony - 25th Anniversary Charity Concert. 7pm, 01902 679393.
Tickets £10
BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
Will Young brings his Love Revolution tour to the Midlands. 7pm.
Tickets £112 - £153
STAFFORD GATEHOUSE THEATRE
Henry Normal - The Escape Plan. A night of poetry and wit with the author and comedian.
7.45pm. Tickets £17.50
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
BIRMINGHAM RESORTS WORLD ARENA
Former Take That star Robbie Williams celebrates 25 years as a solo artist with two nights in Birmingham with his XXV tour.
Lufthaus supporting. Tickets from £64
BONDED WAREHOUSE, STOURBRIDGE
Stourbridge Navigation Trust's open weekend returns after a two year gap. More than 30 canal boats are expected and there will be food, craft stalls and live music. From 10am until 5pm
SUNDAY
BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
The Brno Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Dennis Russell Davies.
3pm. Tickets £45-£13
BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
Vonda Shepard: Greatest Hits Tour
8pm. Tickets £24.50
WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE
The Grammy award winning Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa will be performing their Freedom concert.
Starts 7.30pm
ALL WEEKEND
WOLVERHAMPTON ART GALLERY, all day:
Caribbean Front Room – A trip back in time to homes of yesteryear.
Tickets: Free
IKON GALLERY, BIRMINGHAM
Siknure – Let me live, by Japanese Ainu artist and musician Mayunkiki.
Tickets: Free entrance