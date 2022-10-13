Last chance for family fun at some attractions in West Midlands and Shropshire before festive closures

Shugborough Hall

Most family fun attractions host seasonal events, with celebrations in abundance for Halloween and Christmas, so opening times vary. Those struggling for what to do on the weekend might fancy some of the spots on this list, as they won't be open for long.

The National Trust is one organisation that needs to close over the winter period for essential conservation works.

A spokesperson said: "During the winter months, where we experience fewer visitors, some of our properties close for a period of time for conservation or other reasons. The parkland on estates often remains open and our countryside places such as Carding Mill Valley in Shropshire, Kinver Edge in Staffordshire and Clent Hills in Worcestershire are open to visitors all year round."

Here are a few other popular spots to visit over the next few weeks.

West Midland Safari Park - Adventure Theme Park

WMSP has seasonal events happening all year round – this winter brings the Santa Safari where, as well as the four-mile safari, children can meet Santa's elves, visit him in his grotto, and chose a present.

During the winter safari, the Adventure Theme Park rides will be closed, with the last day to ride being October 30.

Santa's Safari starts on November 25 and runs until Christmas Eve.

The park is also closed every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting on November 8 until November 24, and at Christmas from December 25 to 29, reopening on Friday, December 30.

Photo: WMSP

Alton Towers

The Staffordshire theme park is set to close for a few weeks before opening from Friday - Sunday over the next two months.

Alton Towers is closing on November 7 (apart from 25, 26 and 27) until December 1. However, it will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between December 2 and 18, reopening fully from December 18.

It will also be closed on December 24, 25 and 26.

Photo: Alton Towers

Nemesis at Alton Towers

After Alton Towers announced last month that one of its most popular rides will shut for more than a year, fans of Nemesis have just under a month until the ride is temporarily closed for refurbishments.

Europe's first inverted rollercoaster has been going strong since 1994 and is set to close on November 6 and reopen in 2024.

Telford Town Park, Wet play area

Thrill-seekers looking to splash around on chilly days may be disappointed, as the splash park is now closed for the winter. The rest of the park is open as usual.

National Trust sites

The popular and historical sites are often less popular in the winter, so some of the sites will be closing their doors until next year. Not only that, but many of them spend the end of the year having a conservation clean-up, including on art collections.

These are the National Trust sites in the West Midlands and Shropshire that are closing for the winter:

Shugborough Estate, Staffordshire

The mansion will be closed from Christmas Eve (the last day is December 23) and will reopen in March.

The gardens and parkland at Shugborough will be open every day except Christmas Day.

The Servants’ Quarters will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and reopen until January 1, after which they are closed until February half term.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/shugborough-estate.

Shugborough Hall

Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses, Staffordshire

From the end of October half term through to February half term the Rock Houses are open at weekends 11am – 3pm (last admission 2.30pm). They are closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

Kinver Edge countryside is open year-round, and the car parks are open every day except Christmas Day.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/kinver-edge-and-the-rock-houses.

Wightwick Manor, Wolverhampton

Wightwick Manor is open throughout the year except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and will also be closed on November 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 for conservation.

They advise visitors to check the website for more details.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/wightwickmanor.

A winter clean at Wightwick Manor.

Moseley Old Hall, Wolverhampton

The period house will be closed from January 9 until February 13, when it will be undergoing its annual winter clean from top to bottom.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/moseley-old-hall.

The Back to Backs, Birmingham

The Back to Backs in Birmingham are a collection of small Victorian properties for which visitors are asked to book in advance.

The site is closed every Monday from October 17, and every day from December 19.

It will reopen on January 5 for pre-booked visits.

Those hoping to visit are asked to check the opening times on the website in the new year.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/birmingham-back-to-backs.

The Roundhouse, Birmingham

The Grade II Listed building has varied opening times.

It will be closed for the winter from December 19 to January 11, but is otherwise open every Wednesday - Sunday between October and March.

The Roundhouse is open during all bank holiday’s except Christmas and New Year.

Learn more at roundhousebirmingham.org.uk.

Attingham Park, Shropshire

The parkland is open year-round, except for Christmas Day. The mansion is closed during November and will reopen in December for festive visits, but will close again for conservation work in January.

The basement of the mansion will reopen in mid February, followed by the ground floor showrooms in April.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park.

Attingham Park, Shropshire.

Dudmaston Estate, Shropshire

The wider Dudmaston estate and countryside car parks are open throughout the year, except Christmas Day.

Dudmaston Hall is the family home of Mr and Mrs Mark Hamilton-Russell, so the house and gardens will be closed for the winter from November, reopening for February half term.

Opening times vary so visitors are advised to check the website for details.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/Dudmaston.

Benthall Hall, Shropshire

Benthall Hall and gardens are closed for the winter between November 1 and February half term, for the team to carry out 'essential conversion work' of the collection, and winter cleaning.

The car park and parkland are open every day (except Christmas Day) dawn to dusk.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/benthall-hall.

Sunnycroft, Shropshire

Sunnycroft is one of the National Trust’s smaller properties, so all visitors are asked to book in advance.

The house is open for school and community group visits until the end of November, and hosts Christmas events from December 3 to 23.

In the new year, Sunnycroft opens again for group events and, from March, is open for pre-booked visits on the first weekend of each month.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft.

Santa at Sunnycroft

Drayton Manor

The theme park's opening times are varied between now and December, depending on Halloween and Christmas activities.

Visitors are advised to check the website for more details.