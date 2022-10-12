Mander Centre to be turned into Nerf gun arena for fun evening event

ActionBlast events are running a Nerf war event this week

An event is being held this Thursday, October 14, where people will be able to take part in 'the ultimate gaming experience', by being involved in a Nerf War.

Actionblast Events is hosting the event at the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton on Thursday evening.

It is the third and final such event of theirs at the shopping centre, having run previous events in May and July this year.

Scott Simpson - Actionblast Director, said: "It's great to be back at such a unique location, where else can you have a Nerf battle in a shopping centre?

"Our games are easy to play and fully inclusive."

Guests take part in a Nerf war experience with a complete range of inflatable barriers.

Slots are almost fully booked but there are slots at 7.30pm and 8pm with availability - all other times are fully booked.

It is just £3 to take part in a 20-minute session, and anyone aged five and over can participate.

9pm onwards is only for over-15s, with games being more intense in a darker playing zone.

The event website states that players can bring in their own unmodified Nerf guns.

Laura Taylor, Mander Centre Marketing Manager, said: "We are really looking forward to the after-hours nerf event on Friday. It's one of our busiest events. It's great to see members of the community come together and have some fun."