Brave souls urged to sign up for ghost hunt in aid of mental health charity

Paranormal investigators will be leading a ghost hunt at Smethwick Baths later this month in aid of a mental health charity.

From Wednesbury Paranormal, from left: Dennis Glenn, Russ Bevin and Neil Mitchell
Wednesbury Paranormal has organised the event, which will run from 7pm on October 29 to 2am on October 30 and will raise money for the Samaritans.

Brave souls are being encouraged to sign up, with tickets costing £35 for those who don fancy dress and £40 without.

The group takes part in ghost hunts at locations across the UK.

Russ Bevin has run Wednesbury Paranormal for the past six years and will be leading the Smethwick Baths ghost hunt alongside Dennis Glenn and Neil Mitchell, who are also members of the group.

He said: "The building has an interesting history.

"It was used during the Second World War as an air raid shelter and a makeshift morgue.

"There's lots of spooky tales. The land itself before was a farm tenancy.

"One of the main spirits is a girl who lived on the farm land called Emily. She gets seen everywhere in the building.

"It's not only the social aspect and the cause we do it for, there's an adrenaline rush and thrill from the spookiness of it all."

He has encouraged anyone with an interest in the paranormal to join the ghost hunt and find out more details on the Wednesbury Paranormal Facebook page.

