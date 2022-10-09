More than 20 artists show their skills in Wolverhampton exhibition

Clare Sherwen from Dudley

The Wolverhampton Society of Artists’ Open Studios event is taking place this weekend, allowing people to chat to artists and see a wide range of art including glass, drawings, paintings, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, printmaking, 3D work, photography, digital and moving image on show.

While many exhibited their work at Newhampton Arts Centre in the city, some artists opened up their own studios elsewhere to the public.

Organiser Lindsay Pritchard, of Finchfield, Wolverhampton, said: "People can just walk in and have a chat. A lot are often interested in art so they can chat to the artists and get inspiration.

"It's a really nice community thing to do.

"Newhampton Arts Centre is nicely central. There's all sorts of things going on here.

"It's a really great venue for the arts and it would be nice for more people to know about it."

Lindsay Pritchard from Finchfield in her studio

Wildlife artist Jess Pritchard, who specialises in pencil drawings, was exhibiting her work for the fourth time at Newhampton Arts Centre over the weekend.

The self-employed 29-year-old artist, who lives near Kidderminster, said: "I've always drawn since I was little but I've been doing it full-time professionally for seven years.

"I exhibit a lot in London and all over the place.

"I raise money for conservation charities through my art as well.

"It's my fourth time here. It's a nice event and you get to know all the artists too."

Jess Pritchard from Cookley

Self-employed artist Clare Sherwen also had more than a dozen pieces of artwork on display at Newhampton Arts Centre, many with animal themes.

And visitors were able to buy cards and badges designed by the 48-year-old, from Dudley, too.

Some of the exhibitors at the Newhampton Arts Centre

Jacky Fellows, of Wombourne, was also exhibiting her sketches at the venue.

The 59-year-old, who has been a professional artist for five years, said: "It's amazing to have a space like this to show your work.

"Events like this are good for meeting people and getting to know other artists. People are generous about sharing their work practice and it's promoting art, which is good for your mental health."

To view the full list of artists exhibiting this weekend visit wolverhamptonopenstudios.co.uk. Artwork will also be on show on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

John Maule-Finch from Sedgley with his pictures of Davenport House in Sedgley and also Setton Drive

Newhampton Arts Centre also hosts an art club on the first and third Sunday of each month, running from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Sessions cost £7 and include tea and cake.