Your events guide to what's on this weekend in the West Midlands

From theatre shows, to classic cinema film screenings, there are a range of things going on across the region this weekend.
As the autumnal weather comes into effect, some may choose to go out and pick pumpkins, as Halloween is just around the corner.
A full list of events taking place this weekend can be found below:
Friday, October 7
Adrian Chiles: The Good Drinker - Birmingham Literature Festival, 8.30pm
Adrian Chiles shares anecdotes about his life and his relationship with alcohol.
Location: Birmingham Rep, 6 Centenary Square
Presented by Sue Beardsmore.
Tickets: £12
Concession: £10
Oktoberfest 2022 at Aquarius Ballroom Hednesford, 7pm to 12.30am
The biggest Bavarian celebration in Hednesford.
Location: Aquarius Ballroom in Hednesford
Tickets: £11.25
Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8
Shrek the Musical
Based on the story and characters from hit animation film, Shrek the Musical at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is coming to its last dates. Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful, yet feisty, Princess Fiona.
Location: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Tickets: From £12.50
Digbeth Oktoberfest
German beer cocktails, chicken schnitzel, bratwurst, themed food, live bands, DJs, and a 'mass of games' are promised at the Digbeth Oktoberfest on October 7 and 8.
Location: Factory Works, Birmingham
Tickets: £15
Saturday, October 8
Black History Month - audio descriptive tour
A tour at the Black Country Living Museum, learning about the lesser-known stories from the Black Country, celebrating Black history month.
Location: Black Country Living Museum
Tickets: £19.95
Peppa Pig - Peppa Pig's best day ever
Brand new Peppa Pig live show packed full of songs, games and laughter.
Location: Oakengates Theatre at the Place, Telford
Tickets: Adult - £17.50, Child - £15.50
Jumprov! Black History Month
The UK’s first Black and Brown Improv group and get their kicks by performing live comedy, which is completely improvised.
Location: Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome
Tickets: £5
Sunday, October 8
COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month
Comedy Shutdown is bringing four fun and notable comedians to Birmingham: Robbie G (The Real McCoy, Netflix), Eddie Nestor (The Real McCoy, BBC London), Kane Brown (BBC, 1Xtra, Amazon Prime), and Aurie Styla (ITV, C4, Radio 4).
Location: The Glee Club, Birmingham
Tickets: £18