Your events guide to what's on this weekend in the West Midlands

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Photo: Google

From theatre shows, to classic cinema film screenings, there are a range of things going on across the region this weekend.

As the autumnal weather comes into effect, some may choose to go out and pick pumpkins, as Halloween is just around the corner.

A full list of events taking place this weekend can be found below:

Friday, October 7

Adrian Chiles: The Good Drinker - Birmingham Literature Festival, 8.30pm

Adrian Chiles shares anecdotes about his life and his relationship with alcohol.

Location: Birmingham Rep, 6 Centenary Square

Presented by Sue Beardsmore.

Tickets: £12

Concession: £10

Oktoberfest 2022 at Aquarius Ballroom Hednesford, 7pm to 12.30am

The biggest Bavarian celebration in Hednesford.

Location: Aquarius Ballroom in Hednesford

Tickets: £11.25

Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8

Shrek the Musical

Based on the story and characters from hit animation film, Shrek the Musical at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is coming to its last dates. Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful, yet feisty, Princess Fiona.

Location: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Tickets: From £12.50

Digbeth Oktoberfest

German beer cocktails, chicken schnitzel, bratwurst, themed food, live bands, DJs, and a 'mass of games' are promised at the Digbeth Oktoberfest on October 7 and 8.

Location: Factory Works, Birmingham

Tickets: £15

Saturday, October 8

Black History Month - audio descriptive tour

A tour at the Black Country Living Museum, learning about the lesser-known stories from the Black Country, celebrating Black history month.

Location: Black Country Living Museum

Tickets: £19.95

Peppa Pig - Peppa Pig's best day ever

Brand new Peppa Pig live show packed full of songs, games and laughter.

Location: Oakengates Theatre at the Place, Telford

Tickets: Adult - £17.50, Child - £15.50

Jumprov! Black History Month

The UK’s first Black and Brown Improv group and get their kicks by performing live comedy, which is completely improvised.

Location: Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome

Tickets: £5

Sunday, October 8

COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month

Comedy Shutdown is bringing four fun and notable comedians to Birmingham: Robbie G (The Real McCoy, Netflix), Eddie Nestor (The Real McCoy, BBC London), Kane Brown (BBC, 1Xtra, Amazon Prime), and Aurie Styla (ITV, C4, Radio 4).

Location: The Glee Club, Birmingham