Teams set to delve into the past with archaeological dig in Tamworth

A community dig is taking place

The dig will take place next to the Holloway car park, located at the bottom of Tamworth Castle, from October 22-25.

The dig will be led by archaeologist William Mitchell, a lecturer in Archaeology at Staffordshire University.

Students will also be joining the dig, conducting academic research in the area known to have housed historical mills potentially dating back to the Medieval period.

Archaeologists will be looking for the survival of any key historical remains that could shed light upon the early development of Tamworth.

This free event is open to the public to view between 10am and 4pm to check on progress, see what has been unearthed, or even help with the process to check for finds.

In partnership with Staffordshire University, the dig is grant-funded as part of the Art Fund UK and Museum Development West Midlands RESET project.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Tamworth has a rich history as the ancient capital of the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of Mercia and we are truly lucky to have such an amazing castle that is open for people to enjoy.

“The area around the bottom of the motte and near to the river, is believed to have been a significant site for milling, so it will be interesting to find out whether there is anything hiding down there.