Black History Month events you can visit in the West Midlands over the coming weeks

Picture: Wolverhampton Council

Black History Month is not only a vital time of the year to explore and learn about Black history, but to honour those who faced struggle and triumph in laying the foundations that have made our communities so diverse.

It is an opportunity to understand and acknowledge just how much Black communities have contributed to this country to make it the wonderful place of culture it is today, with educational and celebratory events happening all over the UK.

Here are some of the events you can attend and participate in over the coming weeks.

Big Fat Quiz UK - Black History Month

Where: Online

When: Monday, October 3 – 7.30pm - 8.30pm

With free admission, everyone is invited to test their knowledge in four rounds of music, general knowledge, and history.

The event will be held online, so guests can enjoy the quiz from the comfort of their sofa. Details on how to play are sent after signing up for a ticket.

The quiz is open to individuals or groups of up to five contestants – only one ticket per group is needed.

Best of all, there are prizes up for grabs for the top three winning individuals or groups.

Tickets can be found at Eventbrite.co.uk.

Everything to Everybody: Your Shakespeare, Your Culture

Where: The Gallery, Level 3, Birmingham Library

When: Until November 5. Mondays and Tuesdays 11am - 7pm, Wednesdays to Saturdays 11am - 5pm

A free exhibition held by the Royal Shakespeare Company where visitors are encouraged to think about what their culture means to them. A short film will be played upon entry, featuring young people from Birmingham, and afterwards, a spoken word piece by the city's Poet Laureate Casey Bailey.

The event is a collaboration between the University of Birmingham and Birmingham City Council, with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Wonder of Stevie

Where: Tamworth Assembly Rooms, B79 7DN

When: Tuesday, October 4. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show start at 7.30pm.

Those who went last year described it as 'an evening not to be forgotten'. The 'spine-tingling' performance sees Stevie Wonder classics performed by one of Britain's top soul singers Noel McCalla. He will be joined by award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash who plays in Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra, and The Wonder of Stevie's 'world-class' live band.

The musicians are praised by Jools Holland himself, who said he "I marvel at this dazzling homage to one of the great masters of 20th & 21st century music".

Tickets can be bought at tamworthartsandevents.co.uk for £25.

Poetry Jam: Live!

Where: Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham

When: Thursday, October 6 at 7pm

Presented by We Don't Settle and B:Music this year, the open mic night has hosted creatives from all communities and backgrounds on the first Thursday of every month for nine years.

They invite anyone with a story to tell, as well as those who just want to sit back and listen. Topics can cover everything from love, to comedy and even personal stories.

Anyone who is interested in taking part can secure a ticket, arrive from 6.30pm onwards and speak to a member of the team to confirm a slot, which are given on a first come, first served basis.

We Don't Settle is a non-profit organisation whose work gives a platform to young people from minority communities, empowering them, and giving them the platform to tell their stories.

Tickets to the event are free, and can be booked on bmusic.co.uk, where there is additional information for wheelchair access and Access Scheme tickets.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the CBSO play Haydn

Where: Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham

When: Thursday, October 6 at 7.30pm

An evening to see award-winning cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, BBC's Young Musician of the Year in 2016 and two time classical BRIT Award holder.

Joining him will be Central Birmingham's Symphony Orchestra, performing 'bright and breezy melodies' and promising 'an absolutely marvellous evening of music'.

Tickets can be bought on bmusic.co.uk where there's also information about discounts and accessible areas.

Jumprov!

Where: Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome

When: Saturday, October 8 at 7.45pm

Just one look and its clear that Jumprov will bring the fun. Their website says that they're the UK’s first Black and Brown Improv group and get their kicks by performing live comedy, which is completely improvised.

Using audience suggestions, the group of talented comedians will jump off each other (though not literally) to perform a funny sketch show as part of Birmingham's Comedy Festival.

Tickets cost £5 and can be bought on birminghamhippodrome.com

COBO: Comedy Shutdown

Where: The Glee Club, Birmingham

When: Sunday, October 9 - Doors open 5.30pm, last entry 6.15pm

Expected to be an 'uplifting night of laughter', Comedy Shutdown is bringing four fun and notable comedians to Birmingham: Robbie G (The Real McCoy, Netflix), Eddie Nestor (The Real McCoy, BBC London), Kane Brown (BBC, 1Xtra, Amazon Prime), and Aurie Styla (ITV, C4, Radio 4).

The performers say their comedy will appeal to people of all backgrounds who are keen for 'a night of good vibes', and to celebrate the huge amount of home grown and international talent the UK has.

The event is 16+. Tickets can be found at booking.glee.co.uk/19279.

Journey of Discovery Tour

Where: Birmingham Hippodrome

When: Saturday, October 15 – 1pm - 4pm

Birmingham has had phenomenal contributions from the Black community towards it, yet it saw prominent links to slavery. Those wanting to learn more are encouraged to join the Journey of Disovery walking tour, which will focus on the untold Black heritage of Birmingham, 'follow the footsteps' of the Caribbean Windrush Generation in the city, and much more.

Although the routes are not strenuous, the organisers recommend wearing comfortable clothes and shoes.

Entry is free, and although tickets are sold out, there is a waiting list accessible on Eventbrite.co.uk.

Lost in Music - One Night at the Disco

Where: The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

When: Sunday, October 23 at 7.30pm

The 'sensational' tribute band, Lost in Music, promises to take you back to the 70s covering hits by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic, to name a few.

The glamorous group invite everyone to come on a 'musical journey' and most importantly, dance! Tickets are available on atgtickets.com.

Black History Activity Book Launch

Where: The New Bingley Hall, 1 Hockley Circus, Birmingham

When: Saturday, October 29 – 12pm - 9pm

With over 100 vendors and exhibitors, special guest speakers, performances and more, the Black History Activity Book Launch is said to be the biggest Black history cultural exhibition in Europe.

Not only is it a day of exciting entertainment but, more importantly, a 'showcase of Black excellence and a celebration of Black history and diversity'.

Join the other 3000 ticket holders for a 'family day of fun and edu-tainment!'