Upcoming Oktoberfest events where you can raise a stein and listen to oompah bands

Oktoberfest events are coming to the Black Country and Shropshire over the coming weeks

From Shrewsbury to Birmingham, there are plenty of events lined up, all with alcohol, German food and live music.

Oktoberfest dates back more than 200 years and stem from Bavaria in southern Germany. The first festival was held on October 12, 1810, to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

Since then it's become an international event, with festivals being held around the world, including plenty in the West Midlands.

Below are Oktoberfest events in date order over the coming weeks.

Oktoberfest Luna Springs

The three-week event finishes this weekend, with the final sessions being held on Saturday.

Digbeth Arena in Lower Trinity Street, Birmigham, has been decked out in Bavarian decor with a lot of steins and a funky Bavarian band playing bangers with a brassy twist.

£10 tickets include a table and stein on entry.

Sessions run from 4pm-midnight on Friday and 3pm-midnight on Saturday.

Tickets available here.

Shropshire Oktoberfest

The popular two-day event returns to The Quarry, Shrewsbury this weekend with 150 real ales, ciders, gins, wine, cocktails and much more promised, along with live music, street food, a silent disco, a comedy club, and exhibitors.

Organised by Shropshire Festivals, the team behind Shrewsbury Food Festival - the event runs from 5pm-10pm on Friday, September 30, and 11am-10pm on Saturday, October 1.

Tickets cost £15.50 for adults on Friday and £27.50 for the Saturday, with weekend tickets costing £41.50. It's £10 entry for children aged 3-16 on both days.

Tickets available here.

Halesowen Oktoberfest

Halesowen Cricket Club is the venue for the one-day event on Saturday, October 1.

After the sell-out success of previous events pre-pandemic, Oktoberfest is back at the cricket club on Dog Kennel Lane.

Music will be provided by the traditional oompah band, Bierkeller Schunklers Oompah Showband.

Only 100 tickets have been issued and are being sold on a first come, first served basis. German sausage and sides are included within the price of the £20-ticket.

Tickets available here.

Digbeth Oktoberfest

German beer cocktails, chicken schnitzel, bratwurst, themed food, live bands, DJs, and a 'mass of games' are promies at the Digbeth Oktoberfest on October 7 and 8.

The event at Factory Works runs from 6pm to midnight on both the Friday and Saturday with tickets starting at £15.

Organisers are promising a 'bigger and better' event with German gin, German wines and Oktoberfest themed cocktails alongside the traditional beer. They also advertise food stalls with traditional German schnitzel, apple strudel waffles and more.

Reserved seating is available upon request for groups of more than six, while the best-dressed competition also returns this year.

Tickets available here.

Shrewsbury Oktoberfest @ Tap and Can

The craft beer bar in Shropshire's county town hosts its third Oktoberfest event on October 7 and 8.

Organisers say this year's event is going to be 'more badass than ever', saying they 'do Oktoberfest proper - the only bar in Shrewsbury to pour five of the six Oktoberfest biers on the taps - a rare sight outside of Munich'. The bar also says it will serve a variety of classic Bavarian lagers plus more specials, while there will also be food including schnitzel burgers to its take on the Bratwurst

The event will have three sessions: Friday, 6pm-11pm; Saturday 12pm-5pm; Saturday 6pm-11pm.

Tickets cost £10 which includes the price of the first beer. Tables are first come, first served, we’ve got German benches which seat up to 10 people and smaller tables for couples.

Tickets available here.

Oktoberfest Wolverhampton

The Hangar in Pearson Street will host Oktoberfest Wolverhampton on Saturday, October 15.

Two sessions run at the 18+ event on the Saturday, one from 12pm-5pm and the other from 6.30pm-11.30pm.

Live Oompah bands playing a mix of German classics and contemporary songs, traditional Bavarian food such as wursts, frikadellen, mouth watering pan haus, authentic German biers and the 'biggest party of the year' are all promised.

Ticket prices start at £16.50. Photo ID is required for all attendees with no exceptions, so don't forget!

Tickets available here.

Oktoberfest Day Party

Bierkeller on Essex Street, Birmingham is hosting a party from 2pm-7pm on Saturday, October 22. The event will feature music from a live host/MC and Oompah BandBavarian Fancy Dress.

Authentic steins, brats, hog rolls, schnitzel, pretzels, kraut and wursts available at the venue along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Available tickets start at £15.

Tickets available here.

Oktoberfest Chelmarsh

Plenty of German food is available at this festival at The Astbury Golf & Lodge Resort, Chelmarsh.

Tickets - which cost £38.32 - will include a stein of German beer on arrival, while a menu includes two types of appertiser (German soft pretzel sticks with homemade spicy beer mustard or cheese soup), two mains (sauteed bratwurst with bacon and apple sauerkraut or sauerbraten - spaetzle with gruyere and caramelized onions blaukraut) and two desserts (sachertorte or apple strudel).

Live entertainment comes from Vorsprung Durch Oompah, a traditional Bavarian band based in Shropshire who play 'mostly traditional music on authentic instruments but with a few surprises and plenty of fun along the way'.

The event runs from 6.30pm-11pm.