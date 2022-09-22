Tickets go on sale for 'world-class' Wolverhampton fireworks displays

The Wolverhampton Racecourse fireworks in 2019. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.

The event, which will feature two firework displays, will take place on Saturday, November 5, at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Gorsebrook Road.

The displays will once again be staged by the award-winning Komodo Fireworks who are two-time British musical firework champions and four-time winners of the UK fireworks championships.

Gates open at 4pm and the first display, for families with children, will start at 6.30pm. The second main display will be at 8.30pm.

The fun does not stop there, as the evening will also include a family friendly funfair suitable for all ages, and a variety of bars and food stalls around the racecourse.

Discounted advance tickets are now on sale costing £7 for adults and £5 for children aged 4-15. Admission will be free for children aged under three.

The racecourse will once again be offering a limited number of its popular ‘stay warm’ packages where people can enjoy the spectacular firework displays from the comfort of a shared hospitality box with their own dedicated bar and toilet facilities.

The package, costing £25 per ticket, includes admission, access to a shared hospitality box, balcony for the duration of the evening and refreshments.

Advanced tickets are available until midnight on Sunday, October 30.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for events, said: “We are really excited for our world-class fireworks display which actually takes place on bonfire night this year.

“It promises to be a fantastic night for all the family to enjoy, so I’d encourage you all to book your tickets now - as we know, this is a very popular event and tickets are likely to sell quickly.

“Wolverhampton is an events city; we are bringing live entertainment for people to enjoy, and discounted advance tickets are on sale now.

“As ever, I would urge people to attend professionally arranged fireworks displays like this one at the racecourse rather than attempting to light fireworks at home, which can be dangerous and cause injuries.”