'Highlight of the festive season' as Birmingham Hippodrome announces all-star panto cast

The all-star panto cast for Dick Whittington at Birmingham Hippodrome has been announced

Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow and TV Doctor Dr Ranj are just two of the stars joining the UK's biggest regional panto, as The Ratman and the Spirit of the Bells respectively.

They join scene-stealer Matt Slack as Dick Whittington, who returns to Birmingham Hippodrome for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year.

Black Country comedian Doreen Tipton, who over the past few years has morphed effortlessly from YouTube sensation to Queen of the Black Country, will take on the role of The Cat.

Doreen is showing her impressive range as she moves from Shakespeare to pantomime, after playing the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet at Stafford Castle this summer.

Former Hear'say singer Suzanne Shaw will join them as Alice, while panto legend Andrew Ryan will take to the stage as The Dame - marking his 32nd year in the role.

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison, who will produce and direct Dick Whittington, said: “The Birmingham Hippodrome pantomime is a real jewel in the crown of pantomimes in the UK.

“It’s fitting to be announcing such a stellar and talented cast today to bring to life our epic production of Dick Whittington.

“With the combined talents of Marti, Matt, Ranj, Suzanne, Doreen and Andrew, together with the magnificent sets built for The London Palladium, this will be a very special trip to the theatre for all the family.”

On the casting, Birmingham Hippodrome Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer Jon Gilchrist, said: “We’re delighted to have such an amazing cast on board for Dick Whittington, including the return of Hippodrome favourites Marti, Matt, Suzanne, Doreen and Andrew along with Dr Ranj who will make his Birmingham panto debut.

“Birmingham Hippodrome’s pantomime is a highlight of the festive season for so many. After seeing last year’s show as a visitor, I cannot wait to experience my first panto since joining the team earlier this year.”

Dick Whittington will feature sets and costumes from The London Palladium and include songs written by cast member Marti Pellow.

Marti makes a return to panto in Birmingham after a much-celebrated season at the theatre in 2015 as Abanazar in Aladdin.

Dick Whittington will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday, December 17 and will play until Sunday, January 29.

Tickets for Dick Whittington can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000.