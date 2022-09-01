Could your dog have a star turn in Birmingham theatre's Nativity! musical?

Birmingham Rep is searching for well-behaved dogs to star as Cracker in Nativity! The Musical

Birmingham Rep is on the search for tail-wagging talent to star in the theatre’s festive production of the hit stage production, Nativity! The Musical.

Based on the hit film with Martin Freeman, Nativity! The Musical has been seen by over one million people since its world premiere at The Rep in 2017, going on to an acclaimed UK tour and three successful London runs.

And now, talent scouts are on the hunt for loveable pooches to star as Cracker in The Rep's Christmas production of the beloved musical.

Nativity! The Musical is a highlight of the festive season

The role of Cracker requires a small- to medium-sized dog who can easily be handled and picked up by children.

Only the most obedient, easygoing and, most importantly, cute and cuddly of dogs may apply – and a love of working with children is essential.

Nativity! The Musical is a highlight of the festive season

Star dogs must be within easy commuting distance of the city centre-based theatre and not be afraid of stepping into the spotlight. On-stage ‘accidents’ are preferably avoidable.

The paw-fect pup will be required to take to the stage for two to three performances per week and will be paid £30 per show plus travel expenses. Plenty of pre-show fuss is guaranteed with inevitable treats thrown in.

Creator of the much-loved Nativity! films and the stage adaptation, Debbie Isitt said: “We are on the search for Birmingham’s next four-legged stage star. They must have the discipline, patience and sense of fun to sparkle and shine in front of thousands of people this festive season as Nativity! The Musical returns home to The Rep.”

The first stage of application is to send a short video with you holding your pup, lasting around 60 seconds, explaining why The Rep would be barking not to cast your dog as Cracker.

Nativity! The Musical is a highlight of the festive season

Send your entries to crackerthedog@birmingham-rep.co.uk by Monday, September 12. Finalists will be invited for a final audition on Monday, September 26.

Applicants must be available for a selection of dates during rehearsals from October 10, technical rehearsals from November 7 and for performances from November 19 to January 7.

Nativity! The Musical is a highlight of the festive season Nativity! The Musical is a highlight of the festive season Nativity! The Musical is a highlight of the festive season

Nativity! The Musical follows a Coventry based primary school where teacher Mr Maddens and his assistant, Mr Poppy, mount a musical version of the nativity with their students.

However, a white lie to impress a rival school gets blown out of proportion, and soon the whole of Coventry believe the nativity is being made into a Hollywood movie.