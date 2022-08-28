Notification Settings

Environmental arts festival to entertain crowds in Tamworth

By Matthew Panter

Tamworth Environmental Arts festival returns to Tamworth castle grounds next month.

Tamworth Castle. Picture: Matt Panter
The festival festival is hosted by local arts group New Urban Era and will return to the Dell at Tamworth Castle from September 10-11.

The event was launched in 2021 and, this year, will be extended over two days with performances and workshops to entertain the crowds.

The Flying Peach Trapeze, workshops by Andy Nash and South Staffordshire College, Bibbledy Bob, Visual artists and Tamworth's Midland Yoga will be among the highlights.

Spoken Word will be performed at the bandstand with Amerah Saleh headlining on Sunday and Joe Cooke the previous day.

Vic Brown, from New Urban Era, said: "We are really looking forward to this year's festival and look forward to introducing Spoken Word to the event.

"Amerah Saleh has performed at venues worldwide and was recently commissioned to write a poem for the Commonwealth Games. Having her on this year's line up is a real scoop for the event."

