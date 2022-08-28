Environmental arts festival to entertain crowds in Tamworth

Tamworth Castle. Picture: Matt Panter

The festival festival is hosted by local arts group New Urban Era and will return to the Dell at Tamworth Castle from September 10-11.

The event was launched in 2021 and, this year, will be extended over two days with performances and workshops to entertain the crowds.

The Flying Peach Trapeze, workshops by Andy Nash and South Staffordshire College, Bibbledy Bob, Visual artists and Tamworth's Midland Yoga will be among the highlights.

Spoken Word will be performed at the bandstand with Amerah Saleh headlining on Sunday and Joe Cooke the previous day.

Vic Brown, from New Urban Era, said: "We are really looking forward to this year's festival and look forward to introducing Spoken Word to the event.