Countdown gets under way to We Love Tamworth event

A whole host of family fun is on offer

The action-packed day of activities is set to take place on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, and will bring with it a variety of entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

The event, which has been running since 2012, has been so popular that this year will take place over both Saturday and Sunday and will include stalls, a fairground, the Food Gusto, games, a fun children’s zone, obstacle courses, a bouncy castle and live music from Bryan Brindley – just to mention a few.

The Sandy Pig Mascot will also be making a comeback for the two days and this year’s entertainment will also include the town’s second Environmental Arts Festival, led by New Urban Era.

The Reliant Club will be joining the event for their annual meet-up in the grounds on the Sunday. Reliant vehicles are set to park up and be a part of this great festival atmosphere.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “It has been a summer of packed events and entertainment, with Castle Summer Fest, Commonwealth Games live screening, football final screening, full programme of performances and activities at the Assembly Rooms, plus a new exhibition at the castle. We can’t wait for September to come for even more fun.