What is the Birmingham Mela? Dates, tickets and what to expect at huge festival

Thousands of people are expected to attend Mela

Sandwell & Birmingham Mela is back after two years and will return to Victoria Park in Smethwick over the bank holiday weekend.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, while organisers pulled the plug on the 2021 event after struggling to get performers over from India due to travel disruption caused by the pandemic.

What is the Birmingham and Sandwell Mela?

First held in 2011, the Birmingham and Sandwell Mela is an established highlight in the country’s cultural calendar, providing an artistically-led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, inspired by South Asia.

Attracting huge crowds every year sometimes more than 100,000 people - the event is one of the biggest Melas outside of India to champion new work, showcase international talent and provide a platform for emerging British artists as well as bringing visual art forms to a wider audience.

Melas originate from the Indian sub continent. The word comes from the sanskrit “to meet” and is related to “milana” the verb to tune, and is commonly used to describe a large gathering of people celebrating artistic, religious or political events – a fair or a festival.

How many people go?

Thousands attend every year the festival is held.

The 2022 event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to Victoria Park to see more than 150 acts and enjoy food from across the globe, as well as enjoy shopping opportunities from around 30 shopping bazaars.

What happens at the Mela?

Crowds will be able to see acts take to the stage on the main stage and showcase stage, an area dedicated to homegrown talent, as well as take in the arts village and visual arts areas.

There will also be a food village promising South Asian, British, Chinese cuisine and more, a shopping bazaar, a funfair, an arts village with workshop and interactive activities, visual arts and live cooking demonstrations by sponsors Lidl.

Organisers promise more than 100 stalls featuring food from all over the world to a mix of fashion, jewellery, arts, crafts and toys and services.

When is the Mela

This year's Mela takes place on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, running from 1pm - 8pm on both days.

What have people said about it?

Danny Singh, founder of Sandwell and Birmingham Mela, said: “It’s been a challenging and uncertain couple of years for everyone, but we’re now ready to showcase the best show ever in Victoria Park.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back over the August bank holiday weekend and celebrate our 10th birthday in style.

“The West Midlands has a vibrant South Asian community with a rich history of Mela and this is the place to celebrate with the rest of the community.”

The leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, who will be opening the event with the cabinet member for tourism and leisure, Councillor Laura Rollins, said: “I am proud to be opening the Sandwell & Birmingham Mela this year, particularly as we celebrate its 10th birthday this year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of all ages to experience South Asian music, food, acts and arts, as well as for our South Asian communities to showcase the diverse and rich culture right here in Sandwell.”

How much are Mela tickets and where to get them from

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from birminghammela.com starting from £2 per day. Weekend tickets cost £3.50.

Tickets can also be purchased from the gate on the day, however pre-booking is recommended to avoid queues.

The Mela is also a no re-admission event, so once you leave you can't get back in.

How to get there

Road closures will be in place as organisers encourage people to use public transport to attend Victoria Park. There is limited car parking at Victoria Park. It will cost £5 per day to park there.

The nearest railway station is Smethwick Rolfe Street, while bus routes 53, 55, 80, 87 and 89 all pass adjacent to the venue.