Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists set to sing at Twycross

By Matthew PanterWhat's OnPublished:

Twycross Zoo is set to welcome a choir which reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018 to an event this Bank Holiday.

The EAGA Gospel Choir

The (Divine Ministry Unction) DMU Gospel Choir aka EAGA Gospel Choir are set for an exclusive summer performance on Monday.

The 30-strong gospel choir will entertain visitors with an exclusive four-song set, singing classic songs and family favourites, including The Lion King’s ‘The Circle of Life’.

The Emanuel Apostolic Gospel Academy (EAGA) Choir, which includes students, alumni, staff from local colleges and universities, and members of the community in Leicester, wowed the judges and performed to millions of viewers during their time on Britain’s Got Talent, progressing to the live semi-finals with their uplifting performances and powerful vocals.

The choir is visiting the Zoo as part of the Tiger Team RESONATE (Resilient Societies and Organisations via Nature and the Environment) project, a collaboration between Twycross Zoo and Dr Ceri Jones, a psychologist from the Clinical Psychology Unit, and Dr Moya Burns, an ecologist from the School of Biological Sciences and the Institute for Environmental Futures, at the University of Leicester.

The project is focused on connecting minority groups with nature, to help enhance well-being and improve mental health.

The performance from EAGA Gospel Choir forms part of a wider programme of activity at the Zoo, designed to help people connect with wildlife, meet with like-minded individuals and enjoy the positive mental health benefits of spending time outdoors.

Richard Loftus, Marketing Director at Twycross Zoo, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome the EAGA Gospel Choir to Twycross Zoo for what promises to be an unforgettable performance this Bank Holiday weekend.

"Live music is a fantastic way to bring people together and we hope this shared experience truly highlights the mental health benefits of connecting people with nature, wildlife and animals. That is what this collaboration with the University of Leicester is all about.

“As a conservation charity, we aim to inspire our visitors about the beauty, wonder and importance of the natural world around us, bringing local communities together to celebrate the incredible creatures with whom we share our planet. We’re so proud that the EAGA Gospel Choir are supporting us to do just that!”

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy EAGA Gospel Choir’s unique performance, from 1pm, as they soak up the atmosphere at Twycross Zoo’s Festival of Animals, an action-packed summer schedule of music, entertainment and activities.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://twycrosszoo.org/.

What's On
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

