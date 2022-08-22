Family fun including falconry and parachutes at traditional country fair

Dropping into the arena will also be members of the Red Devil Parachute Display Team.

The event promises a fun-filled day out for children and families set in the stunning grounds of Weston Park, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

There will be family-inspired performances, have-a-go activities as well as educational demonstrations.

The Countryside Arena will see an array of demonstrations including gun-dog parades and falconry displays and first-class performances during the whole weekend.

For younger visitors, the super-fun Kids Zone will be the perfect place to enjoy the fun.

Whether youngsters want to paint a pot, pan for some treasure or get their faces painted, the Kids Zone will have a variety of activities that will bring smiles to their faces while being free-of-charge.

Older visitors will be able to enjoy fabulous live music at the Folk Roots Festival.

There will also be a stunning variety of food and drink to be found at the Food Festival and all the latest goods and countryside accessories will be on display on the hundreds of outlets spread out across the showground.

From the latest tackle at the Fishing Village to some hand-crafted items at the traditional rural crafts and antiques section, there will be a lot to discover during the weekend.