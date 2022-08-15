Notification Settings

Hero of 1966 Sir Geoff Hurst to host evening of entertainment in Dudley

DudleyWhat's OnPublished:

One of England's 1966 World Cup heroes will hold court at Dudley Town Hall in an evening of entertainment.

Sir Geoff Hurst in 2014
Sir Geoff Hurst, the hat-trick hero who won the football World Cup with England almost 60 years ago, is embarking on a new tour, beginning in Dudley on October 1 with An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst.

A statement from Dudley Borough Halls said: "Back by popular demand after a successful 2019 tour, Sir Geoff will talk amusingly about his illustrious West Ham and England career.

"His great friend and agent Terry Baker from A1 Sporting Speakers will be interviewing him on stage and gently taking the respectful mickey.

"The second half of the show will feature a question and answer session with the audience.

"VIP ticket holders get seating in the front two rows plus the chance to meet Sir Geoff before the show for an autograph and photos.

"Sir Geoff is 81 this year so isn't anticipating going on the road again, but he's on top form and this is a great show for all football fans."

In a video posted on Twitter, Sir Geoff said: "The summer's nearly over and I'm back on my theatre tour - starting off at Dudley Town Hall on October 1."

He said to expect "the usual talking about football, finishing off with about 45 minutes of questions and answers.

"Hope you enjoy it."

The show begins at 7.30pm on October 1. Learn more and book tickets at boroughhalls.co.uk/sir-geoff-hurst.html.

