Free games and summer holiday fun on offer at Sandwell museums

Nicola Churchill and Catherine Melnik get ready for a soulful summer at Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery

Families are being invited to join in events being put on by Sandwell Museums and Arts service which has a packed programme of activities up and running for residents of all ages.

At Oak House, in Oak Road, in West Bromwich, the community is being invited to celebrate Archaeology Week with The Great British Dig style session from Tuesday to Thursday from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors can also help dig and sieve for artefacts and make a prehistoric pot to take home, or enjoy crafts and trails.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be marked at manor house Bromwich Hall, in Hall Green Road, West Bromwich, with a day of fun and games on August 6 from 11am-3pm - and an evening guided tour on August 3.

Bishop Asbury Cottage, in Newton Road, Great Barr, will be open on August 5 from midday to 2pm and August 7 from 10.30am-12.30pm for a rare chance to visit the 18th century boyhood home of Francis Asbury, the first American Methodist bishop, who has his own statue in Washington DC.

Haden Hill House and Park, in Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, will host a 1920s seaside fun day from August 11-19 to celebrate 100 years since the park opened.

The site hosts an Egypt theme display from August 18-19 followed by the Tots at the Museum event on August 24.

Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery, in Holyhead Road, Wednesbury, is hosting a Northern Soul exhibition telling the story of two people’s 1980s experiences. Young visitors can make a clock, decorate pump bags and make badges and a record artwork.

Sandwell’s leisure boss Councillor Laura Rollins said: “It’s fantastic to see so much going on this summer for everyone to enjoy and get involved with. There are so many opportunities for families to get active, get creative and have some summer fun.

“A big thank you to our museum and art services team for all their hard work behind the scenes in organising and delivering these events.”