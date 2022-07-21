Rare Battle of Britain fighter plane to fly over Cosford this weekend

A Hurricane

A Hawker Hurricane, one of 12 airworthy Hurricanes left in the world, is due to fly over the Royal Air Force museum at Cosford, weather permitting, this Saturday.

It is to coincide with the Cosford Food Festival, which returns this Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24.

The Hurricane is one of two maintained by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which keeps some of the planes that helped defend Britain from the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain airworthy today.

It is scheduled to fly over the air base at about 2.07pm on Saturday.

More than 100 artisan producers and street food vendors will be in attendance for the festival on Saturday and Sunday, while foodies can also learn a thing or two in cookery demonstrations, and enjoy a tipple or two on board the VC10 aircraft during rum and whisky masterclasses.

Chefs, nutritionists and bakers will be sharing tips. The line-up includes chef and owner of the award-winning Wild Shropshire restaurant James Sherwin, third-generation restaurateur and chef Kwoklyn Wan, head chef of La Dolce Vita in Shrewsbury Genaro Addagio and local chef Lee Maddox. Alongside them will be leading nutritionist Eva Humphrie, baker Kath Corfield and chef Cris Cohen from FEASTED.

The line-up on the music stage includes The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and vintage vocal harmony trio The Bluebird Belles. New for 2022 is a second acoustic stage, where acts will include award-winning singer and guitarist Ben Foulds, musician and entertainer Joe James Thomas and acoustic musician Anthony Doyle.