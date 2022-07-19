The Queen's Baton Relay tours Staffordshire - route, road closures and entertainment times

Spectators for the Queen's Baton Relay at The Quarry, Shrewsbury.

The baton arrived in Staffordshire on Tuesday, after being carried for over 294 days and visiting each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth.

It has been carried across Africa, Asia, South America and Oceania ahead in recent months ahead of the games, which start in Birmingham on July 28.

It is due to tour Lichfield, Burntwood and Chasewater on Wednesday.

To mark the historic occasion, the Active Lichfield team, in partnership with Freedom Leisure’s Active Communities Team, has organised celebration festivals at both Lichfield’s Beacon Park and Chasewater Country Park – featuring pop-up taster activities for everyone to have a go at, and of course, to see the baton on its route.

The Beacon Park celebration will run from 11am to 1pm with entertainment in soft archery, 1v1 football, soft javelin, tennis, mini hurdles, new age bowls and spikeball. The Queen’s Baton is expected at about 12pm.

Perry, the Commonwealth Games official mascot, will be at the Chasewater Country Park celebration running from 1pm to 3.30pm.

The baton is expected there at about 2pm and there will be more fun activities, some the same as at Beacon Park, as well as boccia, badminton, netball and pickleball.

Both events are open to all ages and children must be accompanied by an adult.

There is no need to register at either event, everyone is encouraged to just come along.

Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Councillor Andy Smith, said: "The journey of The Queen’s Baton Relay through Lichfield district is a truly momentous occasion.

"Come along and join in the fun on the day at our celebration festivals at Beacon Park and Chasewater Country Park and soak up the atmosphere in anticipation of the Commonwealth Games."

Road closures:

Beacon Street – from the Wheel Lane/Morrisons roundabout to the junction with Bird Street – and The Close in Lichfield will be closed between 11am and 12.30pm.

Later on, the High Street – from the A5190/Morrisons roundabout – and Highfields Road – from the roundabout to just before the junction with Wharf Lane and Hospital Road in Burntwood/Chasetown – are closed between 1pm and 2.30pm.

As a result of these main roads being closed, the following branch roads listed below will be inaccessible during the times stated:

In Lichfield: Beacon Gardens, Langton Court, Forge Lane, Smithy Lane, Greenhough Road, Parkside Court, Nether Beacon, Hill Crest Drive, Beacon Fields, Lillington Close, Swinfen Broun Road, Seckham Road, Jordan Close, Erasmus Way, Shaw Lane, and Bird Street (from the junction with The Close to just before the junction with Swan Road), 11am - 12.30pm.

In Burntwood: Church Street, Pool Street and Highfields Road roundabout, Chase Vale, Robinson Court, Hill Street, Hillside Close, Elunda Grove, Union Street, New Street, Cottage Lane, Oak Vale, Chestnut Close, Ivy Close Church Street, Church Walk, St Anne’s Close, Pool Road, Pavior’s Road, Anglesey Close and Davey Close, 1pm - 2.30pm.