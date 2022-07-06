A Disney favourite and two musical classics at Staffordshire outdoor cinema

Tamworth Castle Grounds. Mease Valley Photography

Tamworth Borough Council’s Arts and Events team is preparing for its next outdoor cinema experience in the Tamworth Castle Grounds.

And it will be showing Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto on Sunday, July 24.

The hugely popular animation musical tells the tale of the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto.

Teenage daughter, Mirabel, must face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. And, of course, we don’t talk about Bruno!

All tickets are priced at £4. Gates open at 1pm, with the film starting at 2pm.

On the same day, audiences will be invited to experience one of the greatest spectacles ever captured on film – The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

All tickets are priced at £8. Gates open at 8pm, for a 9pm film start. Please note this film is aged restricted for 15-year-olds and above.

On Wednesday, August 10, West Side Story, directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, will be shown with all tickets are priced at £8. Gates open at 6pm for a 7pm start. Please note this film is aged restricted to a 12A.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “The Outdoor Cinema has been a hugely popular event in the ten years since it was added to the annual outdoor events programme, and this year, we’re going all out with offering a superb choice of films, including a family matinee for all to enjoy.