Bostin' month awaits as Black Country Festival kicks off this weekend

Dudley Mayor, Cllr Sue Greenaway, promoting the Black Country Festival with Maurice Cole, who owns the pictured 1972 V12 E-Type Jaguar, and John Emms, organiser of the classic car show.

The Black Country Festival is back, and the centrepiece of this year’s festival is the big Black Country Weekender on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 at Himley Hall.

Saturday will see a 20-piece orchestra, guest DJs and vocalists bring a slice of Ibiza to the Black Country, with a Proms In The Park event running from 3pm to 9pm.

The following day 80s stars Go West, The Fizz and Roland Gift from the Fine Young Cannibals will be joined by a number of top tribute acts and great comedians for Musicom 2022.

It runs from 12 noon to 8pm and will feature something for all ages as a great family day out.

Early bird tickets are still available for both days, but the offer runs out on the stroke of midnight this Sunday.

Before that, the festival kicks off this weekend with special events in Coseley, Halesowen and Stourbridge.

Halesowen Carnival, held in Highfields Park, is free entry and runs from 12 noon to 8pm on Saturday.

It will feature live music and entertainment, a dog show, food and drink stalls and a fairground.

The star guest this year is ITV weatherman, actor and musician Des Coleman, who will be singing in The Rat Pack.

And on Sunday, there will be a free family fun day in Coventry Street, Stourbridge, from 11am to 5pm, which will feature free kids entertainment including a Punch and Judy show, market stalls, live entertainment and street performers.

Free family fun days will also run in town centres in Dudley on Saturday July 9, 9am to 5pm; Halesowen on Tuesday July 14, 9am to 5pm; Brierley Hill, Saturday July 30, 9am to 4pm; and Sedgley, Sunday July 31, 10am to 4pm.

There will also be a classic car show at the Dudley event on July 9.

The festival comes to a close on Sunday July 31 with the first ever Black Country Folk Festival at Himley Hall, with early bird tickets currently available.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, said: “It’s great to see the festival back to normal this year with a month packed full of events for the whole family.

“The Black Country Festival is a great chance to fly the flag, come together and be proud of who we are and where we’re from.

“I will be at a number of these events and I look forward to a bostin’ month meeting lots of proper Black Country folk.”

To book for the Black Country Weekender, go to himleyhallandpark.co.uk/blackcountryweekender.