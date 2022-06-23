What's on in the West Midlands and Staffordshire this weekend

Pic of weather at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich. Empress Gibbs from Brum..

Whether you want to find something to do while enjoying the summer weather, or maybe you want to get out of the heat and find something to do indoors, here's a list of events across the region.

Under 5's day at Himley Park - Friday, June 24 - 10am-3pm

A popular fun event for children under five is being held at Himley Park, Dudley.

Entertainment will be on show throughout the day with toddler sessions, Himley's 'beach', a small petting zoo, plus a lot more activities little children can enjoy.

Fans of the famous Paw Patrol show will also be treated to visits from the characters Skye and Marshall.

Tickets can be bought online and also at the gate on the day. Visit seetickets.com/tour/under-5s-day

Tyson Fury dinner event - Friday, June 24 - 6pm

'The People's World Champion', Tyson Fury is in Wolverhampton and a limited amount of tickets are still available for the 'After Party' show.

The Gypsy King is making an appearance at KK's Steel Mill, on Frederick Street, Wolverhampton, where he till be doing a meet and greet with fans, and an unscripted interview where he will no doubt discuss his recent retirement.

Hosted by ShowFighter Promotions, the event will have live entertainment.

Ticket prices start at £55 plus booking fee and can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-tyson-fury-after-party-show-tickets-339880310157

Romeo and Juliet - Friday, June 24 to Saturday, July 9

Romeo and Juliet has been described as 'the most spectacular Stafford Shakespeare show in its 30-year history'.

Held at Stafford Castle, this stage production will be an exciting watch.

The famous love story of Romeo and Juliet is taking place for just over two weeks to mark the 30th anniversary of Stafford Shakespeare.

Anyone wanting to watch the production can buy tickets at gatehousetheatre.co.uk

Hednesford farmers and craft market - Saturday, June 25 - 10am-3pm

An event that takes place on the last Saturday of each month, people visiting can see over 60 stalls which will have food, drinks, snacks and gifts.

There will be activities for families and children as well as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man will be swinging by to provide entertainment, and there will also be a special commemoration of 100 years of the Hednesford War Memorial.

Free transport is available on the day in Hednesford with the Hednesford Hopper.

The event is taking place in Hednesford Town Centre

Bongo's Bingo at Wolverhampton - Saturday, June 25 - 4pm-10pm

Anyone wanting to get involved in a lively, fun-filled entertaining evening at Bongo's Bingo can head to The Hangar, in Pountney Street, Wolverhampton.

There will be several activities such as bingo (of course), raving, singalongs and dance-offs, with prizes to be won.

The 'crazy bingo' experience takes place at locations around the world, with people able to take part in a 'wild social extravaganza'.

Tickets can be bought online at ents24.com/wolverhampton-events/the-hangar/bongos-bingo/6518242

Ibiza Experience Festival at The Grain Store Wolverhampton - Saturday, June 25 - 9pm-3am

Anyone up for an entertaining night out can visit this 'Ibiza experience' in Wolverhampton on Saturday night.

Described as the 'ultimate Ibiza experience' there will be multiple rooms showcasing the best sounds of Ibiza, plus live performers,

Tickets can be bought online and with some possible available at the door. See theticketsellers.co.uk/buy-tickets/the-ibiza-experience

Harborne Carnival - Sunday, June 26

Celebrating its 25th anniversary and described as Birmingham's biggest family event of the year, the carnival is taking place for the first time since 2019 following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event, and is it being held in aid of the charity Heart Research UK.

Visitors can watch live performances from musicians, eat food from Digbeth Dining Club, and visit food, gift and entertainment stalls.

There will also be entertainment for kids, including fairground rides and other children's activities.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! - Sunday, June 26 - 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing can attend a brand new spectacular show at the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton, featuring Strictly 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith, together with Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC Presenter Rhys Stephenson.

They will be joined by the incredible Strictly professional dancers Neil Jones, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu. And, as an extra special treat for Strictly fans, live music will be performed by The Wanted’s Max George, who competed in the 2020 series of the smash hit BBC One show.