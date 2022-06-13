The Noughts and Crosses cast. Credit:-Robert Day

Pilot Theatre will be bringing their award-winning production of Sabrina Mahfouz’s exciting adaptation to the Alexandra Theatre from November 15-19.

Based on Malorie Blackman’s novel, the story centres on Sephy, a Cross and Callum, a Nought. Between Noughts and Crosses there are racial and social divides.

A segregated society teeters on a volatile knife edge and as violence breaks out, Sephy and Callum draw closer in a romance that will lead them into terrible danger.

Told from the perspectives of two teenagers, Noughts & Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Sabrina said of the return of Noughts and Crosses after the lockdown: “It’s brilliant that after being paused for so long, this play will go back on stages across the country and get people of all ages talking about racism, love, the power of youth, injustice and all the issues Malorie Blackman’s story brings to the forefront of her characters’ lives.”