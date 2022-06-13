Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses heads to Birmingham stage

By Matthew PanterWhat's OnPublished:

Critically-acclaimed Noughts & Crosses is heading to the West Midlands later this year.

The Noughts and Crosses cast. Credit:-Robert Day
The Noughts and Crosses cast. Credit:-Robert Day

Pilot Theatre will be bringing their award-winning production of Sabrina Mahfouz’s exciting adaptation to the Alexandra Theatre from November 15-19.

Based on Malorie Blackman’s novel, the story centres on Sephy, a Cross and Callum, a Nought. Between Noughts and Crosses there are racial and social divides.

A segregated society teeters on a volatile knife edge and as violence breaks out, Sephy and Callum draw closer in a romance that will lead them into terrible danger.

The Noughts and Crosses cast. Credit:-Robert Day

Told from the perspectives of two teenagers, Noughts & Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Sabrina said of the return of Noughts and Crosses after the lockdown: “It’s brilliant that after being paused for so long, this play will go back on stages across the country and get people of all ages talking about racism, love, the power of youth, injustice and all the issues Malorie Blackman’s story brings to the forefront of her characters’ lives.”

Tickets for the show are now on general sale and can be booked via atgtickets.com/Birmingham

What's On
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News