Five events this weekend that have nothing to do with the Jubilee

Billionaire Boy is on at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

With an extra bank holiday this weekend to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign, the country is being decked out in red, white and blue.

However, if you want to get away from all the pomp and ceremony to honour Her Majesty, here are five non-jubilee related events being held over the weekend.

Grease, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, until Saturday

With a local cast, live orchestra, original choreography and colourful scenery and costumes, organises are promising an "electrifying" experience.

The original high-school musical features the unforgettable songs made famous by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Motown Night, Shropshire Golf Course, Telford, Saturday 7pm

Enjoy the cool sound of Detroit with five hours of music from the Motor City, as well as a two-course meal. The event includes a DJ and disco.

Circus Vegas, Birmingham NEC Car Park North, until Sunday

If you are suffering Union Jack fatigue, the eye-popping star-spangled excess of Circus Vegas could be the perfect antidote.

Amazing tightrope walkers, stunt riders and an All-American ringmaster, this glitzy performance is a far-removed from jelly and spam sandwiches as you can possibly get.

Tickets must be booked 24 hours before showtime.

UK Games Expo, NEC Birmingham, June 3-5

For board-game buffs, this event is a must. But it's not just Monopoly and Cluedo, the event celebrates role-play, card games, party games, indeed any game that does not involve an electronic device. So ditch that XBox and get playing.

Billionaire Boy, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, until Sunday