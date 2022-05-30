Great Wyrley preparing for the return of much-loved carnival

On June 25, Great Wyrley Carnival will return and feature a Bake Off-inspired tent and a strong-man act.
Sally-Anne Ashford, carnival committee member, said: "The carnival has been running for 40 years, it is a great community event.
"We haven't been able to run it for the last two years, which was the first time it didn’t run.
"As a village we came up with an idea for a scarecrow event over the lockdowns because people could do it at home and raise money for the committee.
"That has helped us open up this year with a bit of a bang.
"We are having a bake-off tent for people to bring cakes to be judged and stores all around the field for local business, and a fairground."