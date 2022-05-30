Great Wyrley preparing for the return of much-loved carnival

Dawn Boulton, Sally-Anne Ashford, Sally Cook and Laura Whitehouse get set for the Great Wyrley Carnival

On June 25, Great Wyrley Carnival will return and feature a Bake Off-inspired tent and a strong-man act.

Sally-Anne Ashford, carnival committee member, said: "The carnival has been running for 40 years, it is a great community event.

"We haven't been able to run it for the last two years, which was the first time it didn’t run.

"As a village we came up with an idea for a scarecrow event over the lockdowns because people could do it at home and raise money for the committee.

"That has helped us open up this year with a bit of a bang.