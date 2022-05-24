Exhibition highlights talent of artists from across the region

Kurt Hickson from Quinton with his 'Supernova' sculpture

West Midlands Open is an exhibition of recent artworks in various media by artists from, or connected, to the region, which will run until September 25 at The New Art Gallery in Walsall.

The exhibition follows an open call to West Midlands artists, including those currently attending an art school in the region or educated here in the past 10 years.

Courtenay Welcome from West Bromwich

The gallery received over 500 entries across the region, spanning The Black Country, Birmingham, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire.

From these, a panel of independent judges and gallery staff selected 250 works for the exhibition.

A preview of the exhibition was held on the evening of May 19, and was well-received by those in attendance.

Hannah Rollason from Walsall with her pottery pumpkin

Stephen Snoddy said "It was fantastic to see so many artists from the West Midlands celebrate their work at The New Art Gallery Walsall on Thursday night.

"When the Pandemic hit it was clear that visual artists would be hit badly and we at the Gallery must do everything we can to support artists from the region.

"All the work is for sale so come along and support artists from the West Midlands region."

Alex Billingham from Rowley

One artist featured in the exhibition will be selected for a residency in the Artists’ Studio at The New Art Gallery Walsall, to take place at an appropriate time.

As an artist in residence, the artist will have access to the onsite studio, support from gallery staff including mentoring from the curatorial team and technical assistance.

Visitors will also be asked to vote for their favourite artwork in the WMO, through a ballot box in the exhibition space.

John Devane from Coventry