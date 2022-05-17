Wolverhampton exhibition unveiled to highlight LGBTQ+ artwork and voices

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/05/22.LGBTQ Sparkle Social Group, Creative Through Art Mosaic Workshops exhibition at Central Library, Wolverhampton..Mayor Greg Brackenridge joins members to officially open the exhibition..

The pictures and quotes have been collated through the LGBTVoicesWestMidlands.com project – led by artist Kathy O'Connor – which is touring the Midlands.

One of the items on display

And, after a stop at Bridgnorth Library in Shropshire, the popular exhibition has gone on display at Wolverhampton Central Library where it will remain until May 28.

But that isn't all, with people visiting the Snow Hill venue handed an extra treat with artwork from mosaic-making classes also going on display after British Art Show 9.

Kathy O'Connor, who lives in Birchills in Walsall, said the voices exhibition – her project – allowed her to give a voice to the LGBTQ+ community in their own words.

"That one is my project and it's about photographing 100 people across the West Midlands and interviewing them, asking about their lives, stories and opinions," she said.

And it is her hope that the project will be turned into a book and used as an educational resource in future, and be an informative book she never had growing up.

Organiser Kathy O'Connor

The gender-fluid gay artist – who identifies as non-binary and female – was appointed as the British Art Show 9 LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Wolverhampton earlier this year.

And it was in this role she was able to help link up with LGBT+ Sparkle Social Group Wolverhampton led by Paul Ryder and partner Marcus Cotterill, leading them to share an exhibition space.

The LGBT+ group held four mosaic-making sessions at Wolverhampton Art Gallery and were joined by artist Sophie Handy, with the aim being to boost those who are struggling or feel isolated.

One of the items on display

Kathy said: "The LGBT+ Sparkle Social Group is run by a couple of guys, a guy couple, who took part in my exhibition and when I got the LGBTQ+ ambassador role I said 'these guys need to do a project in the area' – because they're local and they're great.

"That's how the mosaic workshop happened and we did a series of four workshops for BAS9 and that's where the mosaics came from. It was all about creating a space space for people to come together, be themselves and express themselves too."