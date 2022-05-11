Visitors urged to celebrate the history of Lichfield

A Lichfield Group Tour

Local and Community History Month is running until May 31 and people are being reminded there are a whole host of attractions in the city where visitors can find out more about the past of the district.

The area includes Lichfield Cathedral, Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum, National Memorial Arboretum, Erasmus Darwin House, The Old Guildhall Prison Cells, Chasewater Railway and the Staffordshire Regiment Museum.

There is also an array of tours that provide information on a range of topics such as ‘Discover Lichfield’, ‘Gruesome and Ghostly’, ‘Civil War Tour’, ‘Notable Women Tour’ and many more.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Leisure and Local Plan at Lichfield District Council, said: "Lichfield is a district that has a history that is completely fascinating, so there is plenty for everyone to explore and find out more about the area, its famous residents and beautiful locations.

“With Local and Community History Month going ahead in May, it’s the perfect time to visit some of the fantastic attractions that are located in the area and discover more about Lichfield’s past.

“But while you are looking at the history of the area, make sure that you take a look at everything Lichfield District has to offer as there is always plenty going on, to visit and find out more about.”