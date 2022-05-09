Platinum Jubilee Events guide for across the Black Country

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated in 2022 across the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the ascension of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6 1952.

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum jubilee and the nation is preparing to celebrate with events taking place across the Black Country celebrating Her Majesty's historic reign.

The Platinum Jubilee this year marks Queen Elizabeth II's fourth, after she celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Below is a list of events running up to the Platinum Jubilee central weekend which takes place from June 2 to June 5.

List of events:

May 14

'12 hour non-stop Jubilee singathon' - St. Thomas Church, 33 Church Street, Wolverhampton, WV11 1SS: 10am - 10pm

The event is being held to celebrate The Queen's Jubilee and raise money for the Promise Dreams charity.

A 12-hour 'singathon' will take place, with guests able to request a song and have it performed live. Refreshments and raffles will be available on the day.

May 15

Platinum Jubilee rag flower bunting craft workshop - The Craft House, 296 Long Lane, Halesowen, B62 9LB: 10am - 12pm

From a whole host of exciting and beautiful materials to choose from, you will make your Platinum Jubilee Rag Flower as a single design or into bunting for the Queen's Big Party. The host will guide those in attendance through the process of making the flower, and will provide the materials. It is a ticketed event and refreshments are included.

June 2

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert - Birmingham Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EA: 7.30pm - advance booking/ticket required

A special concert will be hosted by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The evening will include music from the coronation, works dedicated to The Queen and HRH The Princess Margaret, music from across the Commonwealth, and personal favourites of Her Majesty.

Tickets can be booked at cbso.co.uk/event/queens-platinum-jubilee-concert.

June 3

'HM Platinum Jubilee party in Stafford Town' - Market Square, Stafford, ST17 4LY: 12pm - 8pm

The streets of Stafford Town will be taken over to party for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

There will be live music on stage, fun and games for all ages, children's competition for best dressed Queen and Queen's Consort, a poetry competition for adults and children and also painting and art.

People attending are encouraged to 'come dressed up in Jubilee gear; red, white and blue.'

Platinum Jubilee Celebration - Ashmill Residential Care Home, 141 Millfield Road, Birmingham, B20 1EA: starts at 12pm

A garden party for residents and their families, staff and their families, as well as all the local emergency services, and the mayor, local MP and councillors have been invited to attend the event.

Alongside the garden party will be activities such as a bouncy castle, a disco, tombola, a jewellery store and food and drink will be available.

June 4

Cannock Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration - Market Place, Cannock, Staffordshire, WS11 1BS: 12pm - 6pm

Cannock will be having a 'fantastic tea party' with an Alice in Wonderland theme to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Live music, free arts and crafts, free face painting, food stalls, mobile bars will all be available on the day. Photo opportunities will be available with Alice in Wonderland characters.

'West Bromwich Street Party' - West Bromwich BID area: 11am - 4pm

West Bromwich BID (business improvement district) will be arranging a West Bromwich Street Party for the Queens Jubilee celebrations which will include lots of family entertainment. They are also inviting their businesses to take part in a window dressing competition and the top 3 will receive prizes.

The New Art Gallery Walsall Platinum Jubilee Family Day - Gallery Square, Walsall, WS2 8LG: 11am - 3pm

Guests are welcomed to attend The New Art Gallery for a cuppa and a cupcake at the tea party, make lolly-stick Queen's guards, and help decorate the building with red, white and blue wool in a family day event.

The event is open to the public with no booking required.

June 5

Waterdale Jubilee garden open day and street party - 19 Waterdale, Compton, WV3 9DY: garden open day 11.30am - 5pm and street party 5pm onwards

Anne and Brian Bailey have opened their garden to raise money for charity as part of the national garden scheme for 13 years, and host an annual open garden alongside their neighbours on the first Sunday of June, and this year it will coincide with the Jubilee celebrations, so the event will be celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A street party will then take place after the gardens close, which itself has its own history.

The residents of Waterdale first had a street party to celebrate The Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Pelsall Jubilee BBQ Event - Pelsall Evangelical Church, Old Town Lane, Pelsall Walsall, WS3 4NJ: starts at 2pm

A local community church will be celebrating the Jubilee by hosting a free BBQ event, inviting the whole community and surrounding area to join them for a time of thanksgiving and fun for all the family. The event is free to attend, but they are asking people to RSVP online by Monday May 30 on their website: pech.co.uk

June 12

RAF Cosford Air Show 2022 - RAF Cosford, Wolverhampton, WV7 3EX: 8am - 7pm - ticketed event

The RAF Cosford Air Show will be celebrating Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a range of activities on the day.

An action packed six-hour flying display will on show including appearances from iconic vintage aircraft, showground attractions for all the family to enjoy, a Coronation village where guests can enjoy a pint in the pub, enjoy treats and join in with sing-a-longs and dancing with live entertainment provided throughout the day.