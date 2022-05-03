Hundreds hit the streets again in bumper turnout for Bridgnorth Walk

Walkers leaving Bridgnorth High Street

With entries on the day, numbers reached 650 for the walk and for the two marathons over a standard and metric distance there were 45 runners.

Abbie Jenkins holding Bernard, Zoe Hargrave, Rose Diffey and Rebecca Harper - all from Bridgnorth.

The walk, which was established in 1967 has raised thousands for charity over the years and this one – which was dedicated to the victims of the war in Ukraine – was set to be no exception.

Mascot Lenny the Lion joined junior walkers who set off from Ditton Priors for their trek, again in good numbers.

Bumper crowds turned out for the event

They included a group of 50 pupils, staff and parents from Castlefields Primary School who hoped to raise over £5,000 for the Harry Johnson Trust.

To welcome the walkers and runners back in Bridgnorth town centre there was also a spring festival at the bottom of the high street.

Martin Allen from the organising committee of the Bridgnorth Lions said they were delighted with the number of entries on the day which, with the numbers already booked in, had given them a real boost.

Nick Hill of Pattingham

He said: “We had a good take up on the marathon and all the distances – it shows what a popular event it still is despite having been hit by Covid and what community spirit we have.”

Dave's Pack walking in memory of Dave Roberts who passed away after a battle with bowel cancer

Christine Roberts was part of a large group were doing the walk in memory of her husband Dave who died of bowel cancer just over a year ago at the age of 47.

Dave, from Pattingham, was an avid Wolves fan and two of the group wore the famous old gold and black top to do the walk in his memory, despite one of them being a Newcastle fan.

A group of around 70 friends and family of varying ages did the long walk and the junior walk between them and they were set to raise more than £7,000 for the Severn Hospice and Bowel Cancer UK. Some of them had come from as far as Lancashire to take part.