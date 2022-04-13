Exciting Easter events in the Black Country to take the family to over the holidays

There's a range of fun family events happening this Easter.

Here's an Easter event guide of what's happening nearby, to make the most out of the half term.

Shugborough Estate Easter Trail, Saturday, April 2 - Saturday, April 30: Visitors can enjoy a nature-themed Easter adventure at the National Trust site, finding lambs around the estate. Tickets can be bought at nationaltrust.org.uk/shugborough-estate

Freddo's Easter Egg-Stravaganza, Cadbury World, Saturday, April 2 - Sunday, April 24: Cadbury's much-loved legend, Freddo, is putting on a live show at the chocolate factory, and will be on the hunt for a mystery prize. The event promises lots of audience participation, songs, laughter and dancing. Tickets must be pre-booked – go to Cadbury World's website for more information.

Trentham Monkey Forest, Monday, April 4 - Sunday, April 19: Take part in an Easter trail involving bunnies, clues, and a missing word challenge, after which there's a chance to win a cuddly toy. There will also be face painting every weekend of the Easter holidays, where extra charges apply. Visit monkey-forest.com.

West Midlands Safari Park, Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 24: Visitors will be welcomed with new resident, ‘Bramble Bunny’, along with Easter-themed displays and an interactive egg trail - winning a chocolatey prize at the end. Tickets can be bought online, and include entry to the zoo and safari drive-through. Visit wmsp.co.uk.

Wightwick Manor and Gardens Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9 - Monday, April 18, 10am - 4pm: The National Trust site will be particularly pretty in Spring, and is inviting keen egg hunters to search the gardens. Their website mentions a nature trail where you collect points in a series of 'nature-inspired activities for the whole family' – at the end, you get a chocolaty reward. It's £3 per trail which includes a trail sheet, pencil and chocolate egg at the end. Normal admission costs apply, and no booking is required, but they do recommend going by public transport as the car park fills up quickly. Tel. 01902 761400, Wightwick Manor, WV6 8BN

Easter Egg Hunts at Moseley Old Hall, Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 24, 10am - 5pm: Also a National Trust site, everyone is invited to the activity trail and Easter egg hunt. There will also be dancing, arts, and a tour of the vegetable garden. It's £3 per trail which includes a trail sheet, pencil and chocolate egg at the end. Normal admission costs apply, and no booking is required. Last entry is at 4.00. Tel. 01902 782808, Moseley Old Hall Lane, Wolverhampton WV10 7HY

A Cracking Easter at Black Country Living Museum, Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 24: There will be plenty of fun activities, a fete and new historic characters in the historical village this Easter. There will be an activity trail around the 26-acre site, with activities from egg-dyeing to pudding-making and characters giving visitors an exciting experience. Make sure to look out for one particular curious character delivering eggs around the village. The village will also be hosting an Easter Fete, where visitors can play traditional street games. Ticket prices vary – you can find more information at BCLM.com/cracking-easter

Sandwell Valley, Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 24, 10am - 5pm: A brand new rabbit village attraction will be open, filled with rabbits rescued by charities. There will also be stage entertainment along with some Easter craft activities, and finally an Easter trail. Visit sandwell.gov.uk.

Wolves Foundation, Easter half term activities, Monday, April 11 - Friday, April 22, 10.00 - 14.00: Wolves Foundation will be hosting activities at The Way Youth Zone for children 5 - 11 years old. Their website says there will be activities like multi-sports, indoor and outdoor games, learning about nutrition and hydration, and crafts, and a free packed lunch is included. Booking is free, and can be done by emailing healthadmin@wolves.co.uk.

Alice in Easter Wonderland, Dudley, Friday, April 15 - Monday, April 18, 10.30am - 4pm: Alice and friends will be greeting visitors on a themed boat trip along Dudley Canal. Whilst on the journey, there will be hidden eggs to spot and a prize to win. There will also be a Mad Hatters Tea Party where guests can enjoy a range of picnic food. To book, call: 0121 557 6265. Tickets are £10pp and under three-year-olds go free.

Easter Parade at Kingswood Trust, Friday, April 15 - Tuesday, April 19, 10am - 1pm: Visitors are encouraged to join the parade in their best Easter-themed costume, find eggs through a trail and collect a prize at the end. There will also be egg painting and willow crown creating. Visit Eventbrite and search Easter Parade and Eggstravaganza to book tickets.

Walsall Easter Magic Show, Saturday, April 16, 3pm - 5pm: A theatre-style show including an Easter bunny meet and greet, magic, animals, prizes, bubbles, sweet snacks, competitions and games, and a disco! Visit Eventbrite and search TLR Easter Magic Show - Walsall

Stourbridge Glass Museum: After officially opened its doors on Saturday, and is looking forward to its first Easter weekend with a host of taster sessions. Visitors can go to the hot glass studio to see a master glass worker, have a heritage guided walk, and take part in the craft club.