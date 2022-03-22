Plant Hunter's Fair returns at Sugnall Walled Garden

Plant Hunter's Fair returns this April

Sugnall Walled Garden will be welcoming guests from Market Drayton, Loggerheads, Eccleshall and surrounding areas on Saturday, April 2 for the Plant Hunters' Fair.

Martin Blow, of Plant Hunters' Fairs, said "We are really excited to return to this wonderful historic garden. Last year the event was a big hit with plant lovers from near and far.

"There is a great line-up of specialist nurseries attending, laden with flowering bulbs, perennials and shrubs to provide instant colour, and lots of later flowering plants for colour into the summer and beyond."

Situated in the heart of the Staffordshire countryside the Walled Kitchen Garden at Sugnall Hall, near Eccleshall, dates back to 1738.

It has been restored over the years as a working kitchen garden, producing fruit and vegetables to serve in the tearoom.

“Spring is a great time for getting out in the garden, digging over the soil and getting everything ready for a year of bloom and fragrance," Martin said.

"It’s the time to revamp your beds and borders, filling gaps and shifting out those plants that aren’t pulling their weight.

“If you are new to gardening the stall holders are always happy to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden.”

The fair is £1, with the opportunity to pay on the gate, no ticket required. Parking is free and dogs are welcome on a lead.