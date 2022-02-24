Tickets available for Big Bang Fair

A previous Big Bang Fair at the NEC

The fair is returning for the first time in two years from June 22 to June 24 at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre.

Young people will be able to experience hands-on activities from across the world of science and engineering, discover exciting possibilities and connect to inspiring role models in STEM. The fair is open to school groups of students aged 11 to 14 each day from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Families, home educators and community groups are also invited to discover the wonders of STEM at the new Big Bang Fair Unlocked, running from 4pm to 8pm on June 23.

Phillip McShane, associate director of the Big Bang Programme, said: “The Big Bang Fair is a brilliant opportunity for schools across the UK to explore the world of STEM and dive deeper into the endless possibilities it can offer. I am thrilled that it is returning this year and I can’t wait for young people and their teachers to get hands-on with a wide range of activities and engage in meaningful career conversations with STEM professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“Equally the new Big Bang Unlocked will be a fantastic opportunity for families, home educators and community groups to get involved and hear first-hand from individuals working in STEM.”