Sutton Coldfield theatre's play examines relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher

By Matthew PanterWhat's OnPublished:

Highbury Players are continuing their 2022 productions with Moria Buffini’s Handbagged.

Paul Steventon-Marks, Carol Deakin, Pippa Olliver, Denise Phillips, Ken Agnew, Maura Judges and Rob Phillips (Director). Picture: Emily White
No-one knows what happens during the weekly meetings between the Queen and her prime minister but Moira Buffini has speculated on how the conversations between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher might have gone.

The award-winning play covers the period of Thatcher’s premiership from 1979 to 1990 and reminds us of many of the central episodes from that time.

Much of the bold humour derives from the contrasting outlooks and values of these two leading ladies and the play attracted many plaudits for its author.

Director Rob Phillips said: “This is an unconventional look at the possible relationship between these two women who played such a significant part in our lives in the 1980s.

“We have older and younger versions of the Queen and Margaret Thatcher on stage at the same time, supported by two other actors who play everyone else, irrespective of age, gender or race.

“There are laugh-out-loud scenes but there is also sadness as we remember significant events. Whatever your views of the Queen and Margaret Thatcher, this will be a great evening at the theatre.”

Rob, who is also the Chairman of the Highbury Players, added “We know that some people are still wary about going into busy indoor venues, so we are offering guaranteed distanced seating for our Wednesday performances.

“We have been asking our audiences for their feedback on this and there has been a lot of support for the idea, with some people saying they wouldn’t have come without the distanced seating.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer this option for them. But because fewer seats are available, early booking for the two Wednesdays is highly recommended.”

Performances start at 7.30pm and run from February 22-26 and March 1-5. Tickets cost £10 (£9 for concessions) and are available via the Box Office on 0121 373 2761 or online via highburytheatre.co.uk/

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

