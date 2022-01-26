Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

St George's Day celebrations set to go ahead at Dudley Zoo after two-year absence

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyWhat's OnPublished:

Staff at Dudley Zoo & Castle are getting set to celebrate the legend of St George and are inviting residents to join them.

Following a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions, the attraction is once again joining forces with Dudley Council to host the borough’s St George’s Day celebrations on Sunday, April 24.

There are 2,500 tickets available and families are being urged to book their place quickly.

The outdoor festival will run between 3pm and 7pm in the cobbled courtyard of Dudley Castle and tickets are £5 per person.

Zoo director, Derek Grove, said: “We’re delighted to be back hosting the borough festivities this year. It’s always proved a popular event and it’s lovely to be able to welcome so many local residents to the zoo to celebrate our country’s patron saint.”

The event will include a walkabout with Smoked! the Dragon, medieval re-enactment, children’s entertainers, face painting and crafts, plus there’ll be extra animal talks and ghost walks too.

Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, said: “We are so pleased that this year it will be possible to hold a St George’s Day family event. Once again we are looking forward to working with Dudley Zoo, who will be hosting the event on our behalf. The previous St George’s Day celebrations held at the zoo were a great success and we hope that families will come back and enjoy the fantastic entertainment on offer.

“We are expecting the event to be extremely popular after the two-year break so I would encourage people to book early as there is a limited number of tickets available.”

Ticketed entry to the event is valid from 3pm only and places can be booked via the zoo’s website at dudleyzoo.org.uk or by calling 01384 215313.

What's On
Entertainment
Dudley entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News