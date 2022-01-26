St George's Day celebrations set to go ahead at Dudley Zoo after two-year absence

Following a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions, the attraction is once again joining forces with Dudley Council to host the borough’s St George’s Day celebrations on Sunday, April 24.

There are 2,500 tickets available and families are being urged to book their place quickly.

The outdoor festival will run between 3pm and 7pm in the cobbled courtyard of Dudley Castle and tickets are £5 per person.

Zoo director, Derek Grove, said: “We’re delighted to be back hosting the borough festivities this year. It’s always proved a popular event and it’s lovely to be able to welcome so many local residents to the zoo to celebrate our country’s patron saint.”

The event will include a walkabout with Smoked! the Dragon, medieval re-enactment, children’s entertainers, face painting and crafts, plus there’ll be extra animal talks and ghost walks too.

Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, said: “We are so pleased that this year it will be possible to hold a St George’s Day family event. Once again we are looking forward to working with Dudley Zoo, who will be hosting the event on our behalf. The previous St George’s Day celebrations held at the zoo were a great success and we hope that families will come back and enjoy the fantastic entertainment on offer.

“We are expecting the event to be extremely popular after the two-year break so I would encourage people to book early as there is a limited number of tickets available.”