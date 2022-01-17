A Second World War Luftwaffe airman’s wristwatch

Coin specialist Phil Bridge and medals and militaria expert Nick Thompson will be uncovering the stories behind items brought for valuation on February 7, from 9.30am-11.30am.

“Recent auction successes include the Distinguished Flying Cross earned by 19-year-old South African RAF pilot Lieutenant George Edgar Bruce Lawson,” said Mr Thompson.

“Lawson became a flying ace in September 1918 by downing five more enemy aircraft that month – the last of those and his second kill of September 27 was that of noted German ace Fritz Rumey, with whom Lawson collided in mid-air.

“Rumey – who had 45 confirmed victories over allied pilots – baled out but his parachute failed and he plummeted to the ground.

“Lawson limped his damaged biplane back to the safety of the British lines and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions.”

It went under the hammer, as part of a medals archive, for £4,200.

A Second World War Luftwaffe airman’s wristwatch, in fine working condition, also made £4,200 in the same sale.

Bidders from across the globe take part in Richard Winterton's auctions, which are all broadcast online.

The latest auction from the firm’s Fradley Park offices, off the A38 near Lichfield, saw a haul of sovereigns and coin year sets total £6,000, with collections of stamp/coin cover albums selling for £1,900.

"With a buoyant market and an international as well as local audience for our sales, it's a perfect time to take coins and antique money through auction," added Mr Bridge.

“Whether it’s a single sovereign or a big numismatic collection, book your appointment and I’ll be delighted to have a look and see if you have some real-life hidden treasure!”

