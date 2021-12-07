Tamworth has a host of festive events on offer

A whole range of activities have been organised in Tamworth and parking charges will be dropped for all Tamworth Borough Council car parks on Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18.

Ankerside Shopping Centre will also be providing shoppers free parking in its car park on the two Saturdays. However, the offer does not apply to the privately-run NCP car park on the site of the former Gungate Precinct.

At the Assembly Rooms, events include: Santa’s Best Ever Christmas (Monday, December 13), Christmas Party Night Extravaganza (Thursday, December 16), Christmas Party Night Extravaganza – Born in the 80s! (Friday, December 17) and D-Day Darlings present ‘A Christmas to Remember’ (Sunday, December 19).

Making its debut this year, Tamworth Assembly Rooms will also launch its brand-new cinema with a fantastic schedule of classic Christmas movies for all the family to enjoy.

The movies will be showcased throughout the week leading up to Christmas Day from Monday, December 20 until Friday, December 24 and include Home Alone, Die Hard, Frozen, Love Actually, The Polar Express and more in style on the cinema’s big screen.

Tamworth Castle will be closed on the weekends of 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th December for sold out Santa visits but visitors can experience the castle at Christmas from Tuesday to Friday until December 23rd and then from Tuesday, December 28 to Thursday, December 30 – before it shuts for the entirety of January.

A festive outdoor roller disco is taking place in the Castle Grounds from Friday, December 17 to Wednesday, December 22 from 12 noon until 7pm.

And Santa Claus is in town at Planters Garden Centre, SnowDome Winter Wonderland, Drayton Manor and Statfold Barn Railway – Santa Express.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Tamworth has so much to offer visitors this festive season. We have everything from a roller rink, Christmas shopping, Christmas movie marathons, market stalls, live music fun and so much more.